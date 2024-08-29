Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with one of their top targets and he's even told his current club he'd like to make the move, but the deal has reportedly collapsed on the eve of deadline day.

Newcastle United transfer news

So far, with just a day remaining in this summer transfer window, Newcastle and Eddie Howe have added four new players to their squad, as well as signing defender Lewis Hall on a permanent basis, after his loan last season from Chelsea.

Newcastle United's summer signings Signed from Lewis Hall Chelsea Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest William Osula Sheffield United Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth John Ruddy Birmingham City

The Magpies have just cemented their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup, and it now appears as though they could be busy towards the end of the transfer window. One player that Newcastle are looking to sign ahead of the deadline is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The Premier League side held an interest earlier in this transfer window, and then it seemed to fade away, but it now appears as though Howe and Co. are keen to get the player on board before the close of play on Friday.

As well as potentially looking to sign Trafford, Newcastle are reportedly plotting a late move to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Geordies held an interest earlier in the summer, but were unwilling to pay the £40 million asking price, but with the striker rejecting several contract offers from the Merseysiders, Everton may be forced to sell below that price tag now, given he is in the final year of his contract.

Newcastle agree terms with "great" player but deal collapses

Football Insider reported early on Thursday that Newcastle are now willing to pay Crystal Palace’s £70m asking price after agreeing personal terms with Marc Guehi. The England international is said to have informed Palace that he wants to leave the club before Friday’s 11pm deadline and has agreed to a presumed rise on his current £50,000-a-week deal.

However, trusted sources like Sky Sports' Keith Downie now believe the deal has collapsed due to Newcastle balking at Palace's refusal to budge on the asking price. Downie confirms the Magpies have gone as high as £70m, with £65m of it up front, but that has still been rejected by Steve Parish and the situation now "isn't good".

Guehi, who was labelled as being “great” by teammate John Stones at Euro 2024, is contracted at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2026, meaning Palace still have time on their hands should a deal with Newcastle not go through in this transfer window. The defender has started and finished all of Palace’s two league games this season.