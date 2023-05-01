Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has similarities with former Magpies striker Andy Cole and there is 'more to come' from the Swede between now and the end of the season, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Alexander Isak?

Isak has been in an inspired vein of form for Newcastle United in their quest for Champions League football and has recorded 11 goals and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt.

Last week against Everton at Goodison Park, the 23-year-old hit the headlines in spectacular fashion as he produced an incredible solo run, evading multiple Toffees players before laying the ball on a plate for Jacob Murphy to tap into an empty net to secure a 4-1 victory for the visitors, as per BBC Sport.

As per The Athletic, Isak has not actually been officially awarded an assist for his incredible run and centre to teammate Murphy because the ball took a slight nick off Everton defender James Tarkowski on its way across the box.

Nevertheless, Isak hasn't let this decision alter his confidence as he managed to set up striking partner Callum Wilson to level last Sunday as Newcastle United came from a goal down to defeat Southampton 3-1 at St James' Park.

The Magpies now look to be in pole position to finish in the Champions League slots as they have a nine-point cushion over Liverpool, who are in fifth position with just five Premier League matches left to play.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Sky Sports journalist Downie can see similar elements in Isak's game to that of Newcastle United icon Cole.

Downie told FFC: "He reminds me a little bit of Andy Cole, actually, the way he plays and the way he finishes and the way he latches on to things. I feel as though listening to Eddie Howe and watching him; I feel like there's more to come as well, which is a positive thing for Newcastle and, I suppose, the worrying thing for Premier League defences. He's had a frustrating year, he's had those two thigh injuries and you saw when he came back, he wasn't quite right."

Is there more to come from Alexander Isak at Newcastle United?

Since arriving from Real Sociedad last summer for a fee in the region of £60 million, Isak initially took some time to get going in a Newcastle United shirt. However, his recent spurt of excellent form will offer Magpies' supporters massive encouragement as the Sweden international now looks to be in full flow at St James' Park.

As per WhoScored, Isak has achieved an average rating of 7.14/10 for his displays this term, making him the fourth-most consistent player on Tyneside behind Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Bruno Guimares.

FBRef also note that the 23-year-old has completed 1.94 successful take-ons per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, demonstrating Isak's ability to burst past his marker and advance into dangerous attacking positions.

Moving forward, Isak will hope he can continue to replicate his rich vein of performances as Newcastle United look to finish 2022/23 in a strong fashion.