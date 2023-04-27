Newcastle’s pursuit of Champions League football next season is only getting stronger.

The Magpies completely demolished Tottenham last weekend as they handed the Londoners a 6-1 thrashing.

The goals continued to come at will for Eddie Howe’s men in midweek as this time they ruthlessly dispatched Everton.

On this occasion, Newcastle won 4-1 as Callum Wilson found the net twice after earning a start ahead of Alexander Isak.

Jacob Murphy continued his impressive run of form by firing in his third strike in two games while Bruno Guimaraes also beat the goalkeeper.

There was even time for some fun and games from Isak, who entered the game as a substitute in the 74th minute.

What did Alexander Isak do against Everton?

The Swede endured an injury hit first half to his spell at the Toon but has been utterly scintillating in the last few months.

Indeed, the club’s record-signing has scored six times in his last ten outings to cement himself as one of the most ruthless propositions in the Premier League.

Although he failed to find the net on Thursday night, he still made headlines with a quite remarkable solo run.

Isak picked up the ball just inside the Everton half before weaving his way down the left-hand side of the pitch.

He first beat Idrissa Gueye all ends up, before sending Michael Keane this way and that while finding his way into the penalty area.

The forward’s final act was to dance past Ben Godfrey on the byline before playing the ball across to Murphy who was left with a tap in.

The dazzling skill Isak showed understandably earned plenty of recognition from those on social media, with the best of the reaction seen below…