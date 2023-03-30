Newcastle United are currently gearing up for what could be a potentially pivotal game in the battle to secure a top-four berth, with the Magpies making their return from the international break at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

That Premier League encounter comes just over a month on from the meeting between the two sides in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, with the Red Devils ultimately running out 2-0 winners to ensure that the wait for silverware goes on at St James' Park.

One potential regret that manager Eddie Howe may have from that showpiece defeat is the decision not to include club-record signing Alexander Isak in the starting lineup, with the Sweden international having been "electric" after entering the fray off the bench, according to his manager.

While Howe had seemingly found it a "tough" decision to choose between the former Real Sociedad man and fellow forward, Callum Wilson, it would appear that the choice should be far simpler this time around, with Isak undoubtedly the man of the moment at present.

After netting three goals across his last two league games prior to going on international duty, the 6 foot 4 striker has continued that momentum for his country - despite not scoring over the past week - having notably produced a standout display against Azerbaijan on Monday evening.

How did Isak perform for Sweden?

There is no doubt that it has largely been a season of frustration for the 23-year-old due to injury, although with the one-time Borussia Dortmund man now boasting six goals from just ten league appearances, it does look as if Newcastle are finally beginning to reap the rewards of their £63m investment.

As pundit Jermaine Jenas noted, it looks as if Isak "could be the one to get them into the top four", with the 39-cap sensation having proven himself a real "handful for defenders" due to his all-round attributes, as per former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss, Harry Redknapp.

During his recent outing with Sweden, the dynamic ace proved that he can offer much more than just putting the ball in the back of the net, having registered an impressive haul of three key passes from just 23 touches during that 71-minute outing, illustrating his creative potential.

The all-action ace also showed his dynamism after completing one of his two dribbles as well as putting in a shift defensively, having won 75% of his total duels - including winning both of his aerial duels.

While the pacy marksman was unable to contribute with a goal of his own - having seen three shots blocked - he was able to play a key role in his side's second of the night, after surging into the opposition penalty area before seeing his clever pullback deflect in for an own goal.

The manner in which Isak was able to burst clear in behind was another example of just what a 'handful' he is, with Howe likely hoping that the £120k-per-week man can continue to shine on a consistent basis over the coming months.