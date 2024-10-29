An "outstanding" Newcastle United player is believed to be eyeing an exit from St James' Park in the near future, according to a fresh transfer update.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies are reportedly interested in signing West Brom youngster Tom Fellows, with the 21-year-old emerging as a key player for the Baggies so far this season. They are far from the only Premier League club keen on snapping him up, however, with Everton in the mix, among others.

Fellows isn't the only Championship player being looked at by Newcastle, however, with Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney also seen as an option. He has been an ever-present in the league this season, with Tottenham also thought to be eyeing him up.

Away from possible transfers, Anthony Gordon continues to be an injury concern for the Magpies ahead of another clash with Chelsea, this time in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, and the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Eddie Howe's side were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last Sunday, and journalist Luke Edwards hasn't held back in his criticism of some Newcastle overreacting to the team's current form, describing the current "meltdown" as "genuinely embarrassing" and having "no appreciation for the wider context".

"Outstanding" Newcastle hero eyeing exit

According to a new report from Football Insider, Alexander Isak will be keen on leaving Newcastle if they cannot finish in the top four this season.

The update says that the Swede "could push for a move away" from the club during next summer's transfer window, due to the fact that he "wants to play Champions League football and is growing increasingly concerned" about whether that will be possible on Tyneside.

Losing Isak would be an almighty blow for Newcastle, considering he is one of the Premier League's best strikers, and arguably one of his side's few current players with the potential to reach a genuinely world-class level.

The 25-year-old scored at Chelsea last weekend and has an impressive tally of 37 goals in 75 appearances for the Magpies overall, while Howe has waxed lyrical over him during their time together at St James'.

"He’s an outstanding player. He’s got a little bit of everything, Jamie. He can run, he’s technically good, he can dribble, he can pass. He’s got a really intelligent football brain. So, I think he’s the whole package. Yes, he had an injury early on with us but he’s fully fit now. Looking at these clips, he’s had a very good game today. He’s a huge player for us."

Newcastle simply must do all they can to convince Isak that they are still the right club for him to be at, but results and performances need to improve in the coming months, or it is easy to see his head being turned by interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Sweden international, for example, and he could like the idea of joining a strong Gunners side who are fighting for the biggest trophies.