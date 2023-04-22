Newcastle United are ready to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to generate transfer funds for new arrivals this summer, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Saint-Maximin's future?

The Frenchman first arrived in the Premier League from Nice back in August 2019 and has gone on to become a fan favourite, making 119 appearances to date, but he’s recently fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe. The Magpies winger has made just 11 starts in the top-flight this season and has noticeably been given less of a look-in since the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton in January.

The St. James’ Park star admitted that he was the subject of interest at the start of the new year and had the opportunity to leave, but instead decided to stay and help the team as much as he could before the end of the season. Despite the 26-year-old’s commitment though, TEAMtalk recently reported that the northeast outfit believe he doesn’t deserve a new contract and doesn’t have a long-term future at the club, and that has now been even further backed up.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are “ready to cash in” on Saint-Maximin, with PIF having already decided that his transfer fee will be used to offset deals for incoming players this summer. The £70k-per-week attacker is claimed to be “questioning his role” in the first-team having been edged out by Gordon and should he depart, the board feel he could “command a decent fee”.

The Magpies “want to add” to their ranks by bringing in fresh faces during the upcoming window but are only planning to spend £20-25m in a bid to “keep on the right side” of Financial Fair Play rules, though it’s worth noting that figure “could change” should they qualify for the Champions League.

Should Newcastle sell Saint-Maximin?

Saint-Maximin might not be as much of a regular feature as he would like at Newcastle at this moment in time, but having been hailed “unstoppable” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Howe should definitely retain his services beyond the summer.

The Puma-sponsored gem has racked up 34 goal contributions (21 assists and 13 goals) during his time in the northeast, including six in 20 top-flight outings this season, so has proved that he is able to deliver the goods when presented with the opportunity to play.

As per FBRef, Saint-Maximin also ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and the 97th percentile for progressive carries when compared with other wingers, showing that he’s constantly looking to get past his marker and drive forward even if he’s not always on the scoresheet.

He’s exactly the positive profile of player the boss needs to keep at St. James’ Park, and could even become less injury-prone if he is happy with an impact substitue role.