With the summer transfer window now closed, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards an experienced free agent alongside a number of interested Premier League clubs.

Newcastle transfer news

It's well documented that Newcastle failed in their attempt to recruit summer reinforcements for Eddie Howe's side, with Lloyd Kelly the first and arguably biggest name through the door at St James' Park. Of course, the Magpies were desperate to sign Marc Guehi, but even an offer reportedly worth as much as £60m wasn't deemed enough for Crystal Palace to sanction a deal.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell recently spoke about that saga, telling The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, as relayed by The Athletic: “Eddie was very clear and it’s not up to me after seven weeks to say, ‘We’ll do this and that’, because I’m in a supporting role. Were there options? Of course there were, as that’s the responsibility of the department and Newcastle.

“That’s why we ended up where we did. It was that player or he felt he was comfortable with the quality we have. You can be on multiple deals at any one time, the focus doesn’t have to be that narrow.

"We probably were too narrow but, coming in mid-July, it’s not my strategy to control, it’s my strategy to support. But there was no player that he (Howe) wasn’t part of deciding and saying, ‘That’s the guy I want’.”

There's still time for Mitchell to make up for things by utilising the free agent market, however, which could see one midfielder arrive. According to Football Insider, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Yusuf Yazici on a free deal alongside the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Yazici has been a free agent since leaving Lille at the start of the summer, but could now make his return in the form of a Premier League move.

"Extraordinary" Yazici is a risk-free move

Given that they wouldn't have to splash out on a transfer fee, Yazici represents a risk-free deal for Newcastle and one they could go for to add further depth to Howe's midfield. The former Lille man has plenty of valuable experience too at 27 years old and a player who has played Champions League football along with 45 caps for Turkey.

It comes as quite the shock that he is still without his next club, especially when taking a look at last season's numbers. The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a centre-forward and on the right-hand side, managed 12 goals and four assists in all competitions whilst in France last time out. If that's the type of form that he can replicate in the Premier League, then Newcastle would be landing the ultimate bargain.

Yazici also stole the headlines in 2020 when he became the first player in history to score two away hat-tricks in a single major UEFA European competition, with OptaJoe dubbing the midfielder "extraordinary" as a result.

Now it is Newcastle who may get the chance to witness such achievements if they make their move in the coming weeks.