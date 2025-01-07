Newcastle United are among the front-runners to complete the signing of an "excellent" new defender in 2025, according to a new transfer update that has emerged.

The Magpies are believed to be pushing to sign Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling, who has been one of the few bright sparks during a difficult season for Saints. Still only 18 years of age, the Englishman has scored twice in the Premier League this season, as well as registering a couple of assists in the EFL Cup.

Lens centre-back Kevin Danso has also been mentioned as a potential target for Newcastle in the near future, seeing him as an ideal option alongside Sven Botman at the heart of Eddie Howe's defence. Reinforcements are needed in that area sooner rather than later, considering several players are now in their 30s.

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, who is in the middle of a stunning season for his current club. The Egyptian has scored 13 goals and registered seven assists in just 15 Bundesliga appearances in 2024/25 so far, showing what an enormous influence he has had in the final third.

Young Manchester City ace James McAtee has been mentioned as an option for Newcastle, too, with the 22-year-old potentially keen on sealing a move away from St James' Park, in order to enjoy more regular minutes elsewhere.

Newcastle among favourites to sign "excellent" Khusanov

According to a new claim from Give Me Sport, Newcastle remain interested in signing Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov in 2025, possibly seeing him as an alternative to his teammate Danso.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to St James' in the past, and it looks as though the Magpies are one of the leaders in the race to snap him up. There is competition for his signature, though, with City, Tottenham and Wolves all believed to be in the mix.

Khusanov is a young defender with so much potential, so he should be considered a primary option for Newcastle, both this month and in the summer. The Uzbekistan international has averaged 4.3 clearances and 2.2 aerial duel wins per game in Ligue 1 one this season, while journalist Coralie Salle has described him as an "excellent" player.

Newcastle need at least one new centre-back in the current or next transfer window, in order to provide Howe with more long-term depth in that area, and Khusanov stands out as a great option.

At 20, he has already won 18 caps for the Central Asian country, which is hugely impressive, not to mention also being an important squad player for a team in one of Europe's five biggest leagues.