Looking to add yet another young talent after recently announcing the arrival of Vakhtang Salia, Newcastle United have held opening talks for one Brazilian gem.

Newcastle transfer news

Those at St James' Park should be pleased to see Newcastle's transfer activity picking up ahead of 2025, even if it's just for players likely to make an impact in years to come rather than the here and now. Sporting director Paul Mitchell and the rest of his transfer team in Tyneside endured a nightmare summer transfer window, but are seemingly beginning to make up for that disaster, starting with Salia.

Speaking to Newcastle's official website after Salia's arrival was announced, Mitchell said: "We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang.

"Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future. We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi."

Not wasting any time though, the sporting director, along with PIF, have shifted their focus elsewhere. According to Globo Esporte, Newcastle have now made their first move to sign William Gomes from Sao Paulo after holding initial talks. The 18-year-old is a star on the rise and one who may yet be on his way to St James' Park.

"Monster" Gomes could replace Almiron

Potentially solving their Miguel Almiron problem, Newcastle could sign a winger who's on course to become a true star in the form of Gomes. The Brazilian, still just 18 years old, has already earned high praise from U23 scout Antonio Mango, who went as far as describing the winger as a "dribbling monster".

Of course, at such a young age Gomes is unlikely to make an instant impact in Eddie Howe's side if he decides to swap Brazil for Newcastle, but he would certainly be a long-term option.

Having scored two senior goals in the current campaign for Sao Paulo, the teenager is already beginning to make his mark on first-team football to more than earn the attention of Premier League sides such as Newcastle.