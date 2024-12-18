Newcastle United are now keen on signing a new forward for Eddie Howe, and have seemingly settled on one who has already shown them first-hand just how dangerous he can be.

Newcastle target new faces

After a quiet summer on the transfer front, Newcastle have endured a mixed start to the Premier League season, and there is a feeling that change is needed. Howe himself admitted as much, claiming that his squad needed "freshness" last month.

“I think freshness is important in a squad – I won’t sit here and deny that. There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group dynamic new.

“A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season. Sometimes, the same squad can produce a staleness and a negative product. So I think we’re aware of that. But it’s about what we’re able to do rather than ‘I want’. ‘I want’ is clear. We haven’t had a huge turnover of players and that’s a slight concern.”

To achieve this, Newcastle are looking at two key areas. The Magpies seemingly want to add another centre-back to their ranks, and were locked in a long saga over signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace over the summer which ultimately ended unsuccessfully.

Another area that they are looking to strengthen is on the right side of attack with Noni Madueke a previous target and Johan Bakayoko another option. They have also been linked with a move for Jarrod Bowen in the past.

Now, they appear to have settled on another target, but may have to break the bank to land him.

Newcastle join race for Premier League forward

That is according to a fresh report from Spain, which claims that Newcastle United are now keen to sign West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as soon as January.

Kudus has become a key player for the Hammers since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2023 and showcased his talents when he faced Newcastle at St James' Park last season, grabbing a goal and an assist as West Ham played out a seven-goal thriller with the Magpies.

He was dubbed an "an explosive skilful player" by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson, who added that the Ghanaian has a "a ‘match-winning’ quality".

Now, he has been linked with a move away from the London side, and it is reported that all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are showing interest in his services.

Mohammed Kudus in the Premier League Appearances 44 Goals 10 Assists 7 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 1

To sign him in January, however, any club will have to spend up to £90m, which could prove a stumbling block for all three sides, making a summer transfer perhaps the more likely outcome.

Newcastle do have money to spend, as they showed by their attempts to sign Guehi last summer, but it is unclear whether they would be willing to go all in on Kudus in a move that would leave them little by way of leftover cash to strengthen the rest of the squad.

Still just 24 years old though, Kudus could be a perfect signing to help take the Magpies to the next level.