Looking to make up for their summer failure, Newcastle United and PIF have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a big-money striker in 2025, who would take Eddie Howe's frontline up another level entirely.

Newcastle transfer news

It's no surprise that the Magpies are already looking to steal the headlines on the transfer front after such an inactive summer left them without some much-needed reinforcements. Howe may be desperate to see his side boosted by fresh faces in both the January transfer window and next summer amid links emerging to the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo in recent weeks.

Mbeumo would be a particularly impressive move. The Brentford star has been in excellent form throughout the current campaign and represents a player who would offer Newcastle an instant upgrade on their right-hand side. This time around, Paul Mitchell will be hoping to get his targets over the line too, having spent the majority of last summer on a failed chase to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

With attacking options in mind, meanwhile, the Magpies could welcome what would be their most impressive transfer yet under PIF. According to reliable reporter Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live, PIF and Newcastle are among those set to be offered the chance to sign Victor Osimhen next summer.

The Galatasaray star - on loan from Napoli - looked destined to join Chelsea or complete a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer before neither move came to fruition. Frozen out at Napoli as a result, Galatasaray emerged as a shock destination for the Nigerian international, who has a £113m release clause.

Thriving ever since under Jose Mourinho, Osimhen will once again be among the headlines when his loan spell comes to an end in Turkey at the end of the season and Newcastle potentially strike.

"Fantastic" Osimhen would take Newcastle up a level

The prospect, alone, of Osimhen and Alexander Isak's potential partnership is enough to send Newcastle into a dreamland which could yet become their reality in 2025. Of course, Osimhen's reported £113m release clause doesn't exactly make the deal an easy one to pull off, especially amid profit and sustainability concerns at St James' Park, but the Nigerian would undoubtedly take Howe's side up a level or two.

Scoring six goals and assisting a further four in eight games as a Galatasaray player so far this season, Osimhen earned deserved praise from Mourinho, who told reporters as relayed by The Independent: "Osimhen is a fantastic player, he is a player that if I was in a club with the potential to pay £70-75m I would buy.

"He is a fantastic player. Of course, he came [to Turkey] in different circumstances but it doesn’t matter the circumstances. What matters is that Galatasaray have got a really fantastic player.”

When next summer arrives and Osimhen once again has his sights set on a big move away from Napoli, Newcastle should do everything in their power to secure his signature and deal the likes of Chelsea a major blow in the process.