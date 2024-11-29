Newcastle United are believed to be happy to sell a "unique" player during the January transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

Newcastle transfer news

One player who the Magpies have been linked with signing in recent days is Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, who is enjoying a fantastic season for the Bundesliga club. Scouts are said to have been sent to watch the 25-year-old in action, having registered 18 goal contributions (11 goals and seven assists) in just 11 league appearances in 2024/25 to date.

In what would be a shock signing, in many ways, Paul Pogba has also emerged as a rumoured transfer target for Eddie Howe, with the 31-year-old available to play again in 2025 after completing a ban. The free agent has reportedly turned down Neecastle's advances, though.

Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away from St James' Park plenty of times in recent months, with the Magpies targeting upgrades in his right-sided attacking role. One such figure is PSV Eindhoven ace Johan Bakayoko, who is a young winger with so much potential.

In terms of other attacking targets, Bournemouth hero Antoine Semenyo has been backed to join Newcastle, too, having matured into one of his side's most important players. He is also predominantly right-sided, however, so it is unlikely that both he and Bakayoko would come in.

"Unique" Newcastle player allowed to leave

According to a new report from The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, Newcastle and PIF will let Almiron leave in the January window, allowing the £60,000-a-week winger to enjoy a new challenge in his career, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

The Paraguayan is happy to move on to pastures new and find another club, having increasingly struggled to become an important part of Howe's plans at St James' Park.

A January exit for Almiron makes complete sense of everyone involved, with the winger clearly no longer an influential figure at Newcastle, and understandably wanting more playing time at the age of 30.

He has always been a popular figure among Magpies supporters, such is his team ethic, but a lack of end product has too often been a problem, with only 30 goals coming his way in 216 appearances in a wide attacking role.

That said, Howe has always been a big fan Almiron, heaping praise on his "unique" style last year, saying: "He’s (Almiron) a unique footballer. I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does – all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof."

Given his age, however, and the fact that he is out of contract in the summer of 2026, now feels like the right time to move him on, receiving a fee for his services and using those funds to find a superior replacement in January or next summer, making this one to watch in the coming weeks.