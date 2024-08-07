Newcastle United's transfer window looks set to come to life at last, with their deal to sign an attacking reinforcement for Eddie Howe now close to completion.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies were enduring a fairly stale summer, welcoming the likes of John Ruddy, Lloyd Kelly and Odysseas Vlachodimos in deals that were never going to steal the headlines. And it seemed for some time as though that would be the story of their summer, perhaps restricted by PSR, and left simply hoping to keep hold of their star players. With just weeks left of the transfer window, however, that narrative has taken a twist.

Recent reports have indicated that Newcastle's summer is far from over. Those at St James' Park have been thrown front and centre into the race to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, agreeing personal terms with the defender, in a move that would undoubtedly see the Magpies reclaim the spotlight. The England international was one of the standouts at Euro 2024 and looks more ready for a big move than ever before.

Meanwhile, those on Tyneside are closing in on announcing an arrival before the Palace defender. According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are set to announce the signing of William Osula in the coming hours with his medical already underway. The Sheffield United forward is reportedly set to complete a move worth £10m plus £5m in add-ons.

Just 21 years old, Osula is undoubtedly one for the future and a player who could step into Callum Wilson's role sooner rather than later to hand Alexander Isak some backup going forward. As the Premier League campaign approaches, he'll be hoping to work his way straight into Howe's plans to turn that £10m deal into a true bargain.

"Fast" Osula is not the finished product

Spending what could prove to be £15m after add-ons, Newcastle are betting on Howe's ability to turn a young player with plenty of potential into a player who can really make an impact on his Newcastle side. The former Bournemouth boss already helped transform Anthony Gordon into the star man that he undoubtedly is and may yet have a similar impact on Osula.

The 21-year-old was starved of significant opportunities at Sheffield United last season, but his profile is one that has been praised and is perhaps the reason behind such a move this summer, with Scouted Football describing Osula as "fast" and "direct" despite his 6 foot 4 stature.

Starting nine Premier League games last season, Osula's game time may not improve at Newcastle, given the tougher competition for places, but the environment should be far healthier for a forward to thrive when handed the chance. In a side who find themselves on the front foot far more than Sheffield United managed last season, the 21-year-old should naturally stand a greater opportunity to develop as a striker.