Newcastle United have received an approach from Jorge Mendes regarding a deal to bring Ansu Fati to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Fati's future?

The Barcelona winger’s contract at Camp Nou isn’t set to expire until 2027, but in recent months he’s been facing an uncertain future having made just nine league starts this season, having fallen down the pecking order under manager Xavi. The Spaniard’s father, Bori Fati, has recently publicly hit out at the La Liga giants for how they have treated his 20-year-old son. During an interview with Cope, as quoted by ESPN, he said:

"If it carries on like this, I will go [back] to [the family home in] Seville and that's that. I didn't go to the game against [Real] Madrid. I won't go to the stadium anymore. The other day Ansu asked me why I didn't go, he thought I was there. I told him I didn't fancy it."

According to Sport (via Sport Witness), Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has “been in contact” with Newcastle to discuss the possibility of a move to St. James’ Park. The Magpies and Eddie Howe have reportedly “listened carefully” to what his representative had to say and are “convinced of the attraction”, something that would mean they are “ready” to splash the cash.

Mendes has been “probing the market” to find a new destination for his client which led him to the northeast outfit, who are “very attentive” to his transfer situation. For now, PIF are “waiting for events to transpire” before making their official move, much like his other unnamed potential suitors.

Should Newcastle sign Fati?

Fati has been dubbed “Messi-esque” by talent scout Jacek Kulig as a result of the quality he produces in the final third, and Newcastle should definitely act fast to get this deal over the line ahead of their fellow competitors later in the summer.

The Nike-sponsored star has scored 25 senior goals and provided nine assists for Barcelona despite only just coming out of his teenage years, which shows he’s got bags of potential and is already showing the footballing world what he’s capable of (Transfermarkt).

The £199K-p/w talent also ranks in the 99th percentile for shots and number of touches in the attacking penalty area, highlighting his desire to create chances even if he isn’t always on the scoresheet, whilst also being strong in his link-up play ranking in the 96th percentile for pass completion (FBRef).

The Spain World Cup participant has previously operated in five various positions throughout his career, including out wide on both flanks and as a centre-forward, so would additionally add plenty of versatility to Howe’s squad at St. James’ Park.