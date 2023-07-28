Highlights Anthony Gordon should be the starting player for Newcastle United in the opening game of the 2023/24 season, as suggested by Craig Hope.

Gordon has impressed in the pre-season, both for Newcastle United and for the England U21 Euros campaign.

Gordon's versatility and ability to play in multiple positions will be valuable for Newcastle, especially in a season where they will be competing in the Champions League.

Anthony Gordon should start the opening game of the 2023/24 season, according to Craig Hope.

The winger has impressed for Newcastle United so far this pre-season.

How old is Anthony Gordon?

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying an impressive run of games in his young career.

Following his move from Everton in January for a fee of £45m, Gordon had a disappointing start to life on Tyneside, making 16 appearances and managing just one goal, with arguably his most memorable moment in a Magpies shirt last season being him "fuming" after being subbed off against Brentford in a game where he had come off the bench at half time.

This summer has been a very strong one for the youngster, with the Liverpool-born winger being a crucial player throughout the England U21 Euros campaign, scoring two and assisting one as the national team won their first U21 Euros in over 30 years. Gordon was so impressive throughout that he was named as the Player of the Tournament, with the technical observer panel who awarded him the honour stating: "He played the whole tournament at a high level, scoring two goals and getting one assist."

The player has since joined up with the Magpies on their pre-season tour in America with the PL Summer Series, and has impressed in his limited game time, with journalist Hope awarding rating the winger's performance against Chelsea as an 8/10, stating:

"Another brilliant, purposeful showing. Looks miles ahead of his team-mates for sharpness. Laid on goal for Almiron."

Hope took to his YouTube channel after the game to continue his praise of the winger, stating that he believes the 22-year-old should be one of the first names on the team sheet for the sides opening game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa:

"Gordon just looks super sharp right now and his role in the goal for Almiron, the way he’s burnt past his man in the middle of the park, I’m saying the same things here because the same players are impressing me and deserve that mention and it’s proof that it’s not a one off it’s confirming that what we are seeing is that Anthony Gordon is flying, genuinely is. Again tonight he’s reinforced that for me, Anthony Gordon starts against Aston Villa 100%, in fact he’s almost the first name on the team sheet."

Where will Gordon play?

Gordon has shown throughout his career so far that he is a very versatile option.

The young forward has played across the frontline as well as in attacking midfield according to Transfermarkt, and that flexibility will be vital for a Newcastle team competing in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years, as it will allow a number of players to be rested knowing that Gordon can not only play in that position but perform well in that position.

Gordon will face some tough competition for game-time in his natural position off of the left wing, as despite strong reports that Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin will depart St James Park this summer, Eddie Howe has already brought in his replacement in the form of Harvey Barnes, who despite being relegated with Leicester City last season scored 13 goals and impressed many, earning him his £38m move to Tyneside.

Swedish forward Alexander Isak was also deployed on the left at points last season and impressed with his returns from the position, making him another option in that wide role.

An area where Gordon could get a lot of game time next season is the right wing. Miguel Almiron is the current first-choice option in that position and the Paraguayan enjoyed the finest campaign of his Newcastle career last season with 11 goals and two assists in the Premier League making him the clubs second-highest scorer. Should the 29-year-old struggle to recapture that form however, Gordon may be turned to for that right-wing spot.