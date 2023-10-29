Newcastle United will have to utilise their full squad if they are wanting to be successful both domestically and in the Champions League, Eddie Howe's men having more fixtures to contend with than they're used to.

The Magpies also haven't been helped by the news of Sandro Tonali's 10-month suspension, the former AC Milan midfielder banned from action for the rest of the season, which is a huge blow for the Tyneside club.

But, at this moment in time, the Magpies are continuing to perform despite setbacks - sitting in a respectable 6th spot in the Premier League after ten matches under their belt, with a jaw-dropping 4-1 victory over PSG in the Champions League an obvious highlight for the St James' Park faithful.

Key first-teamers such as Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton continue to be key performers, but Newcastle could begin to look to their youngsters for added star quality in the form of Lewis Hall who could go on to take Dan Burn's starting spot at full-back.

Dan Burn's performances this season

A rock at the back for the Magpies over the last two seasons, the 31-year-old defender is a firm fan favourite in Newcastle quarters.

Looking at his statistics over the last year for Howe's team, it's no surprise that Burn has endeared himself to a potentially restless fanbase - averaging 2.53 aerial duels won per 90 minutes for his side per FBRef, ensuring the defence isn't cut open at will for the attackers to then take over.

His back-to-back displays on Europe's biggest stage versus AC Milan and PSG were particularly impressive, the towering 6'6 presence integral in the 0-0 shut-out at the San Siro and further in the 4-1 victory over the Ligue 1 superpower to keep Mbappe and co quiet on their trip to Tyneside to then even score on the night.

Clearing the ball eight times against the Rossoneri to ease significant pressure on the Magpies backline per Sofascore, alongside winning every aerial duel, he has been a colossus.

But, to complement Anthony Gordon going forward down the flanks in the future, Howe must switch out the ageing defender to unleash an exhilarating full-back option in ex-Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall.

Why Lewis Hall could provide attacking quality

Starting his football education in the Cobham set-up at Chelsea, the 5 foot 10 ace is certainly one to keep an eye out for in the future for Howe's Magpies.

Whilst he was still with the Blues, before a loan move to Newcastle materialised, Hall was being tipped for greatness off the back of his performances for the Chelsea U21's - scoring six goals in his final full season in the Premier League 2, playing all over the pitch in central midfield, left-wing and left-back.

It resulted in Hall upping and leaving Cobham initially on a loan deal to St James' Park in 2023 in the pursuit of more men's football, but a move that will eventually see the Magpies pay in the excess of £35m to land the 19-year-old dynamo.

It could well be money well spent if Hall can live up to all the hype surrounding him, with BBC Sports journalist Raj Chohan picking out the versatile player's "unbelievable dribbling ability" as just one of his many skills.

Creating five big chances for the Blues during the 2022-23 season from limited starts - breaking into the starting line-up on occasion for Chelsea before departing - he could well offer the Magpies more attacking flair on his own but he could also form an exciting partnership with Gordon down the left-wing.

This does not have to signal the end of Burn as an important part of the Newcastle makeup however, as the towering ace could move over to playing at centre-back to allow Hall to finally be deployed in the starting eleven for the first time and for the Magpies to become a more expansive, attack-focussed side subsequently.

Gordon has racked up three goals and two assists in eight top-flight starts this season and could terrorise opposition players alongside a bombarding left-back like Hall, whose overlapping runs could attract attention from defenders and open up more space for the winger to exploit.