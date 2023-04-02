Newcastle United will host Manchester United at St James' Park this afternoon and Eddie Howe will be hoping that his team are out for revenge on their League Cup rivals as they meet for the first time since the Wembley defeat.

The Magpies have everything to play for in the Premier League as they are just two points adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot, so snatching all three points from Erik ten Hag's side in front of the home support today would put them in a fantastic position to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the top four ahead of their game against Everton tomorrow night.

Howe will be thrilled as Joelinton is now available to start after serving a two-match suspension due to yellow card bookings and there is no doubt that he will make an instant return to the midfield alongside his fellow Brazilian, Bruno Guimaraes.

Having said that, following their disappointing meeting with Man United in the League Cup final, the Newcastle boss could look at switching up his starting XI to counter the successful style of play that the Red Devils executed against them just weeks ago.

One player who could earn a spot in the starting eleven is the club's £45m January signing Anthony Gordon, as the young winger could be the difference that helps his side secure another victory.

Will Anthony Gordon start vs Manchester United?

The former Everton forward hasn't had too many opportunities to stake his claim for a starting position in the competitive Newcastle starting line-up ahead of his ankle injury blow, but he could be the perfect profile of player to taken on Ten Hag's formidable side.

Gordon is renowned for his incredible pace, ability to win possession high up the pitch and tenacity in one on one situations - with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer hailing his "fearless attitude" ahead of his move to the North East.

Over 20 Premier League appearances this season, the 6-foot ace - dubbed "different class" by former teammate James Tarkowski - has scored three goals, offered up 29 shot-creating actions, won 24 tackles and made 64 ball recoveries - proving that he is not only effective in the attacking threat but also not afraid to get stuck into challenges to win the ball for his team.

Howe wasted no time in heaping praise on the 22-year-old versatile winger upon his debut for Newcastle against West Ham United:

“Very pleased. First action here at St James’ Park is important, and his first pass was a brilliant one, he injected some life into us at a time when we needed it in the game.

“What he delivered was very bright. I'm really pleased. I was hoping for a goal or assist, but overall, very good."

Now Gordon may get the chance to deliver that goal contribution for his manager against Man United as he could provide the difference in class that Newcastle's forward line needs to earn the important three points to break back into the top four this afternoon.