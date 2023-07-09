Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon was named the U21 European Championship Player of the Tournament after England secured the trophy in remarkable fashion on Saturday.

The former Everton prospect featured in all six of his country's matches on their way to success in the final against Spain, thanks to a goal from Curtis Jones, and has been recognised for his outstanding performances at the tournament.

He arrived on Tyneside from the Toffees in January and struggled to find his feet after his £45m move, with one goal and zero assists in 16 Premier League appearances during the second half of last season.

However, the winger was converted into a striker by England U21 manager Lee Carsley and could be like a new signing in that role for Eddie Howe over the coming years.

Who have Newcastle signed this summer?

They have enjoyed a relatively quiet summer transfer window so far as Sandro Tonali from AC Milan has been the only major addition, alongside youngster Yankuba Minteh - who is now on loan at Feyenoord.

The Italian joined on a permanent deal from the Serie A giants for a fee in the region of £55m to bolster Eddie Howe’s midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Eddie Howe can, however, find the solution to Callum Wilson’s long-term heir without dipping into the market to sign another striker to take his place in the future.

At the age of 32, the England international is heading closer to the final years of his career and is eight years older than Alexander Isak, meaning the club are potentially starting to think about what life will look like after his departure.

Instead of Dan Ashworth splashing the cash on a shiny new centre-forward to eventually replace the ex-Bournemouth marksman, Howe could convert Gordon into a number nine in the same way that Carsley did.

What position does Anthony Gordon play?

The 22-year-old has plenty of years left ahead of him to develop and develop he is doing having been phenomenal at the European Championships.

The talented youngster caught the eye with his performances and contributed with two goals to go along with one assist in five starts.

Wilson and Alexander Isak both scored regularly throughout the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but the latter's ability to play on the left flank could open the door for Gordon to play centrally in the future.

Indeed, the Sweden international scored ten goals and provided one assist in 17 league starts last term, a contribution every 1.55 starts on average - in comparison to Gordon's goal or assist every 1.67 starts at the U21 Euros.

Whilst the 23-year-old Swede boasts a better ratio in front of goal than the £21m-rated Gordon, the wide man's dismal form in that position suggests that Newcastle would be better off playing him centrally and the ex-Real Sociedad star out wide in attack.

In doing so, Howe could unearth the long-term heir to Wilson's position in the team as Gordon would be able to use his pace to stretch defences down the middle of the pitch while providing a threat as a goal scorer and creator alongside Isak.

There is no guarantee that the youngster will be able to replicate Wilson's 18-goal and five-assist haul that the former Bournemouth ace managed in 31 Premier League matches last term, but the "frightening" talent - as he was once dubbed by ex-Leeds goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, has the potential to be an excellent centre-forward, given his Player of the Tournament accolade at the Euros.