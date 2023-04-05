Fresh from their weekend win at St James' Park, Newcastle United continue their push for Champions League qualification by taking on relegation strugglers West Ham United later today, with Eddie Howe's men having the chance to strengthen their place in the top four.

Sunday's 2-0 triumph over rivals Manchester United has moved the Magpies into third with just over ten Premier League games left to play, with the hope being that the northeast side can maintain this momentum over the coming weeks.

If the Tynesiders are to remain at their rampant best, however, Howe may need to make notable alterations and tweaks amid this hectic fixture schedule, with the depths of the Englishman's squad likely to be well and truly tested.

With Miguel Almiron currently sidelined with injury and with Ryan Fraser having been banished to the U21s, it does appear that options are rather limited on the flanks, in particular, with rotation likely required to avoid further injury setbacks moving forward.

One man who will likely be chomping at the bit to start this evening is January arrival, Anthony Gordon, with the £45m man having returned off the bench against the Red Devils, following a brief spell out with an ankle issue.

With the former Everton sensation having produced a lively cameo after entering the fray in the closing stages - having enjoyed 'some dangerous moments' according to the Chronicle's Lee Ryder - the 22-year-old may well have justified a starting berth for the trip to the London Stadium.

Will Gordon play against West Ham?

With Allan Saint-Maximin looking "back to his best" against Erik ten Hag's men - as per Northern Echo's Scott Wilson - it is likely that it would have to be Jacob Murphy who makes way for Gordon on the right wing, despite the 28-year-old having "impressed" in flashes at the weekend, according to journalist Dominic Scurr.

Hailed as "outstanding" by his manager following the win last time out, Murphy did offer a relentless presence down the flank after contributing three key passes on the day, albeit while winning just one of his five total duels in that 68-minute outing.

The former Norwich City man was hardly given a glowing endorsement for his performance by the aforementioned Ryder, who stated that the winger 'gave it his best shot', while the Independent's Jamie Braidwood wrote that the Englishman was 'quite limited in his final product'.

That has been a theme throughout Murphy's time at the club as he has just six goals and ten assists to his name in 140 appearances across all fronts, having rarely been able to offer that killer pass or clinical finish when it matters most.

As such, it could be time for young Gordon to be unleashed this time around, with the "fearless" ace - as per club legend Alan Shearer - having offered his side 'more energy' after his introduction on Sunday, according to Braidwood.

The Liverpool-born menace certainly made his mark in that 22-minute appearance as he won four of his five ground duels as a marker of his tenacious nature in attack, with it easy to see why the £10k-per-week man ranks in the top 4% among his European peers for tackles made.

Equally, while Murphy has just one league goal to his name this season, Gordon scored three times in the first half of the campaign for the Toffees, showcasing that a run in the side could see him begin to replicate that form in his new home.

Having invested heavily in plucking the player from Goodison Park just a few months ago, Howe needs to begin to put faith in dynamic forward and give him a chance to shine from the start, even if it comes at Murphy's expense.