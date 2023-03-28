Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has recovered quickly from his recent injury, and could be fit to play against Manchester United at the weekend, according to a report.

What injury does Anthony Gordon have?

Gordon has been unable to hold down a consistent place in the Newcastle starting XI since arriving for £45m in January, missing the last two Premier League games due to an ankle injury, which was sustained when going in for a tackle against Manchester City.

Speaking about the issue, Eddie Howe said: "He had a scan and we were hoping we could get away with it and he would be alright, but unfortunately not. He’ll probably miss two games, and I’m not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but that’s not 100 per cent certain."

Despite Howe's fear that the winger would be unavailable for Sunday's encounter against Man United, he appears to have recovered ahead of schedule, according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

It is detailed that the 22-year-old has recovered quickly from the ankle issue, meaning he will be fit to play some part in the game this weekend, in news that will come as a real boost for Howe. The manager is currently without Miguel Almiron, who is not expected to be available until the end of April, so Gordon is set to compete with Jacob Murphy for a start on the right of the front three, with Allan Saint-Maximin poised to play on the left.

Will Gordon start against Manchester United?

The former Everton man has only started once since arriving at St. James Park, struggling to make his mark on the game in the Magpies' recent 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, however it is too early to be overly critical of the Englishman.

Members of the media have claimed the winger looks "streets ahead" of Saint-Maximin in his cameo appearances off the bench, indicating he could stake a claim for a place on the left of the attack, rather than competing for Murphy's starting spot.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Gordon ranks highly among the "fantastic young players" he has worked with in his career, but he is only going to fulfill his potential if he receives regular game time.

As such, if the £60k-per-week starlet is fit enough to start against Man United at the weekend, then Howe should give him the opportunity to prove himself, in what is a very important game in the race for the top four.