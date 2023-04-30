Newcastle United media members were less than impressed with the performance of Anthon Gordon against Southampton.

How did Gordon play against Southampton?

The Magpies were forced to come from behind on Sunday after a sloppy first half in which Saints took the lead through Stuart Armstrong. The visitors weren't exactly on their A-game either in what was a frustrating encounter, as both teams could really only muster half-chances for much of the opening 45 minutes.

One man who did have a couple of opportunities however was Gordon, who was handed just his third Premier League start since arriving at Newcastle. The former Everton starlet is yet to find a top flight goal or assist in a Magpies shirt, and his misfortune in front of goal continued in a poor display.

According to Sofascore, the £45m man was one of the worst players on the pitch before he was withdrawn for eventual match-winner Callum Wilson, losing possesion a whopping 17 times in just 45 minutes, around once every two and a half minutes.

He also missed the target with both of his shots, completed just one cross and won only three of his nine contested duels.

What are the media saying about Newcaste vs Saints?

While there was unsurprisingly plenty of praise for the phenomenal Wilson, Gordon drew the ire of the North East media.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards said the winger missed "two really good chances" and admitted he wasn't remotely surprised he came off at half-time, while The Athletic's Chris Waugh also noted Gordon had "wasted a few chances".

Wiht likely Champions League qualification sure to mean Newcastle can attract top players in the market once again this summer, Gordon may soon be running out of time to prove he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.