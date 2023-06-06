Newcastle United are set to step up their pursuit of Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler ahead of a potential summer switch to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Arda Guler?

Guler is an academy graduate of the Super Lig outfit having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team back in 2021, and he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of Jorge Jesus’ side, making 50 senior appearances to date.

The Turkey international still has another two years to run on his contract, but after emerging as his side’s second overall best-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.28, he’s been highlighted as a summer target by Eddie Howe.

Football Insider report that the Magpies held a meeting with the 18-year-old and his family last month in Dubai and that get-together must have gone positively because Turkish Football have claimed that PIF are preparing an offer to bring him to St. James’ Park.

Are Newcastle signing Guler?

According to Football Insider once again, Newcastle are now "intensifying their efforts" to sign Guler ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The Magpies view the midfielder as a "future star in the making" and he's also been attracting other interest from Barcelona and Ajax, while Fenerbahce are "desperate" to retain his services.

Despite competition, the northeast outfit are believed to be "confident of an agreement" following their successful meeting in May. The teenager "fits the profile" of what the manager is looking for, so this could be one to watch in the weeks ahead.

Newcastle pursuing Guler will be more of a long-term recruitment considering that he’s still only 18 years of age, but having already shown bags of his potential which has seen him labelled the “new Ozil” by GOAL editor Tom Maston, he would be an exciting signing for the future of the club.

The Europa League participant, who is left-footed, is naturally an attacking midfielder and has posted eight goal contributions (four goals and the same number of assists) in 20 Super Lig appearances last season, with this form having seen him take him four man-of-the-match awards.

Guler, who pockets £9k-per-week, is also a versatile operator with his ability to be deployed in seven various positions across the pitch, including three in the midfield and all across the frontline, so he would be a fantastic option for the manager to have at his disposal.