Rumoured Newcastle United transfer target Kieran Tierney hasn't yet discussed his future with Arsenal this summer, according to a fresh claim.

Have Newcastle been linked with Tierney?

The left-back, on a big £110,000-a-week salary, may have been part of a Gunners squad that came so close to winning the Premier League title last season, but he struggled to ever become a key starter throughout the campaign.

In total, Tierney only actually started six of Arsenal's 38 league games, going to show what a bit-part player he generally was, due to both injuries and simply not being picked.

This lack of football has left the Scot's future in north London up in the air and he may feel that this summer is the right time to move somewhere new. Newcastle have constantly been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, as Eddie Howe looks to increase the squad depth at his disposal before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the current situation, as the Magpies hope to hear that Tierney wants to leave Arsenal this summer.

What's the latest on Tierney to Arsenal?

According to Football Insider, Tierney has "yet to hear" from the Gunners over whether they intend to keep hold of him in the coming weeks and months, with his future "up in the air". It is stated that there is a "high" probability of Tierney moving on to pastures new, however, even though Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has backed him.

Newcastle are believed to be in "pole position" to sign the Scotland international, should he move on, although Manchester City are also mentioned in the report.

Tierney, who shares the same agency as Nick Pope, could be the exact kind of signing Newcastle could do with this summer, coming in as a potential starter and acting as a completely different option to fellow left-back Dan Burn.

At 31, the current Magpies man isn't getting any younger, and does have limitations in the role, for example, he has registered just one assist in 60 Newcastle games, whereas Tierney has registered 51 assists for Celtic and Arsenal combined, showing he could provide more attacking flair.

The former Hoops man has a great attitude and team spirit, often coming across as a very down-to-earth footballer who hasn't forgotten his roots - Kris Boyd has hailed him as "unbelievable" alongside Andy Robertson for Scotland, too - and he could be a popular figure from the off at St James' Park.