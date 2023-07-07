As Football FanCast previews the opening weekend to the 2023/24 Premier League season, we've taken a look at Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in a game between two sides who unexpectedly impressed in the last campaign.

When is the match and is it on UK TV?

Newcastle vs Aston Villa plays host to the season's first Saturday Night Football installment on Sky Sports on Saturday, August 12, 5:30pm BST.

The fixture kicks off Unai Emery's first full season in charge at Aston Villa after a stellar stint in charge so far, which saw the Villains go from relegation contenders to qualifying for the Europa Conference League by the end of the season.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, will be hoping for a repeat from his side, as they look to make it back-to-back top-four finishes.

Every Opening day premier League fixture in full

Who is Newcastle United's key player?

When thinking of Newcastle United's key players, it's hard to look past Callum Wilson.

The England international had a season to remember last time out, scoring a total of 18 Premier League goals.

With that confidence, Wilson should only enjoy a repeat in the forthcoming campaign, too, as should Newcastle, as a whole.

As Alexander Isak continues to offer plenty of competition, Wilson may well step things up another gear or two, resulting in even more goals for the Magpies.

Who is Aston Villa's key player?

Just like Newcastle, Aston Vila's key player comes from within their frontline, with Ollie Watkins the dangerman.

Under Steven Gerrard, some may have been worried about the direction in which Watkins was heading. Since the arrival of Emery, however, the former Brentford striker has been a man transformed, ending the season on 15 Premier League goals.

Watkins' battle against fellow England striker Wilson will certainly be an interesting one on the opening day.

How will Newcastle United line-up?

With a long summer ahead, Newcastle may well introduce some fresh faces on the opening night of the Premier League season.

The biggest move that the Magpies have been linked with so far is for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella.

According to Luke Edwards, Mike McGrath and Matt Law of The Times, Newcastle are closing in on a move for the midfielder this summer, in what could be one of the deals of the transfer window.

With that said, here's how Newcastle could line up against Aston Villa: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier; Sven Botman; Fabian Schar; Dan Burn; Nicolo Barella; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson

How will Aston Villa line-up?

Having already signed Youri Tielemans on a free deal this summer, Emery has the option to throw the former Leicester City midfielder straight into his Aston Villa side to face Newcastle on the opening day.

The Frenchman will also be boosted by the return of a fully fit Diego Carlos, who missed the majority of last season through injury after signing for the club last summer.

It remains to be seen who else Villa will welcome this summer, but here's how they could line up against Newcastle: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash; Tyrone Mings; Diego Carlos; Lucas Digne; Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans; Emi Buendia; John McGinn; Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins

What were the last five meetings between the two teams?

In the last five meetings between these two sides, both Newcastle and Aston Villa have two wins apiece with one solitary draw.

The last time they squared off, of course, saw Villa shock Howe's side by brushing them aside to comfortably win 3-0 at Villa Park.

There's no doubt that Newcastle will be looking for revenge after an afternoon to forget last time out.

A positive for the Magpies is the fact that Villa's last trip to St James' Park ended in a 4-0 victory.

With that said, here are the last five results:

April 2023: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United

October 2022: Newcastle United 4-0 Aston Villa

February 2022: Newcastle United 1-0 Aston Villa

August 2021: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United

March 2021: Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

Who is going to win?

No doubt a tight affair, given how impressive both sides were last season, we could be in for a blockbuster opening to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

As both sides look to pick up where they left off, we can't see past an entertaining draw between two of the most exciting teams in the league when they are in their best form.

FFC predicts: Draw