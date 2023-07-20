Newcastle United targets Axel Disasi and Harvey Barnes are two 'important' pieces of business that Eddie Howe would like to tie up, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Are Axel Disasi and Harvey Barnes moving to Newcastle United?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have reached a verbal agreement with Disasi over personal terms as they continue talks with AS Monaco over a potential deal for the France international.

The report states that £40 million may be a figure that would be enough to seal the prospective transfer; however, negotiations are still believed to be in the early stages.

Last term, the 25-year-old made 49 appearances in all competitions for his current employers and carried an unusually potent goal threat for a defender, registering six goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

In other news, Newcastle United are set to wrap up the signature of Leicester City winger Barnes on a deal worth in the region of £38 million, according to The Guardian.

Interest in Barnes was high, with West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all being keen on the England international this window; however, the Magpies look to have done a number on their divisional rivals to ensure they get his signature over the line. Allan Saint-Maximin is set to be sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli to raise funds to complete the Barnes deal.

Barnes featured 40 times for Leicester City in 2022/23 and enjoyed a commendable campaign on a personal level despite the Foxes' relegation, scoring 13 times and laying on three assists across all competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano indicated that bringing Disasi and Barnes to the North East would represent two 'important' pieces of business for Newcastle United boss Howe.

Romano stated: "They are waiting to understand how much Monaco really want for Axel Disasi.This is the crucial step of this story because, on the player's side, he is open to making the move to Newcastle or Manchester United.

"He wants to try this Premier League opportunity in a very clear way, so let's see how the conversation will go with Monaco.

"But Disasi and Barnes, of course in a different position, are two important targets for Newcastle."

Who else could join Newcastle United this summer?

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness claim that Juventus winger Federico Chiesa would be keen on a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies have shown 'interest' in the Italy international. However, if Barnes joins the club, it would remain to be seen whether Howe would enter the market to purchase another wide player.

As per The Sun, Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has emerged as a target for Newcastle United; however, it would cost in the region of £50 million to sign the 27-year-old, who is also on the radar of Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur.

Football Insider report that Newcastle United are set to submit a £25 million bid for Southampton right-back Tino Livramento as they try to 'get a deal done' for the former Chelsea starlet.

Chelsea are believed to have a buyback clause worth £38 million that is active this window, potentially creating a problem for the Magpies if the Blues decide to rival their pursuit of the Croydon-born defender.