Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a move for Axel Disasi this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Axel Disasi?

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are in ongoing talks to sign the Monaco centre-back.

Plettenberg revealed on Twitter: "Understand, Newcastle pushing a lot for Axel #Disasi! Concrete talks between #NUFC & Monaco took place and are ongoing.

"Man Utd, also exploring a deal but #MUFC has to sell players first (Maguire). Newcastle in the lead at this stage. AS, waiting for concrete offers."

How tall is Axel Disasi?

The Magpies matched Premier League champions Manchester City for the best defence in the entire league last season, conceding just 33 goals over the 38-game campaign, which is a testament to the back-line at St James' Park.

However, bolstering the squad with quality depth will be a huge priority for Eddie Howe this summer as he prepares to match the outstanding output that his squad delivered last season, as well as competing comfortably in the Champions League too.

As a result, the signing of Disasi would be a great opportunity to bring in a defender who can maintain the quality of the current centre-back options next season, which could push club captain Jamaal Lascelles - who has been linked with an exit - even further down the pecking order.

The 29-year-old has been a loyal servant to the North East outfit since his arrival back in 2014 and unlike many others, has stuck by the club through the bad times under Mike Ashley's reign to the good times following the Saudi takeover.

However, last season, following the arrival of Sven Botman in the summer transfer window, Lascelles found his game-time slashed considerably making just two Premier League starts and averaging 32 minutes per appearance.

Should the club secure a deal for Disasi, it is extremely likely that the 6 foot 3 Frenchman will be leaned upon to rotate into the team to prevent exhaustion and injury over a campaign that is set to be all-action for Newcastle, with Howe leading his team in both domestic competition and on the elite European stage too.

The Monaco titan - hailed as a "hidden gem" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - is a huge ball-playing presence in the back-line and one of the hottest prospects in his position throughout Europe - ranking in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues over the last 12 months for assists, touches, successful take-ons, progressive passes and progressive carries, as per FBref.

It is reported that it would cost Newcastle up to €50m (£43m) to secure Disasi's services this summer, but with Financial Fair Play restrictions affecting the club's ability to secure more signings after Sandro Tonali, it is likely players will need to be sold to fund any further incomings.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see whether Lascelles will continue to commit to his very limited role on Tyneside or seek out another club where he could earn first team football, either way a move for Disasi would improve the defensive depth and provide Howe will a player he can rely on to rotate into the squad.