Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi would be a "good get" for Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

How much does Axel Disasi earn per week?

The Frenchman, who currently makes just £18,000 per week, has been a defensive rock for Monaco in recent times, only failing to start one of his side's 38 Ligue 1 matches last season.

Disasi has been strongly linked with a summer move to Newcastle in recent times, as the Magpies look to bring in a dominant long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of their defence.

With each passing week, the more it looks as though he is the club's primary centre-back transfer target, and a new update has now emerged regarding his future.

Is Alex Disasi a good signing for Newcastle?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Johnson reacted to Newcastle's interest in Disasi this summer, as well as discussing Allan Saint-Maximin's future:

"Axel Disasi continues to be strongly linked with Newcastle and I think he’d be a good get for them. He’s shown what he can do at Monaco and I think he’d only boost their Champions League aspirations.

"I’m aware there’s also speculation about Allan Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle and Eddie Howe admitting it’s linked to Financial Fair Play, so it won’t necessarily be the case that they can receive a fee for him and then reinvest it in Disasi. Monaco will be planning their summer transfer window around a player like Disasi, so they’ll demand a much higher fee than Saint-Maximin is likely to move for.

"It’ll be interesting to see if Newcastle can negotiate that price down, but they’re not the only club in for him this summer, there’s also interest from a few other big names across Europe."

Disasi really could be exactly what Newcastle are looking for at centre-back this summer, ticking so many boxes when it comes to his all-round attributes.

At 25, he is in a perfect point in his career, with experience under his belt but his best years still ahead of him, meaning he could be a regular at St James' Park for at least the next five years.

Disasi averaged 2.9 clearances and 2.6 aerial duel wins per game in the league last season, highlighting what a dominant figure he is, but his quality on the ball was also shown by enjoying an 84.7% pass completion rate in the Europa League, with Eddie Howe sure to want a ball-playing centre-back brought in.

Football talent scout has lauded the Monaco man for being part of a "crazy" group of top-quality French centre-backs at the moment, including William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano, and Newcastle could have a real coup on their hands if they get a deal over the line.