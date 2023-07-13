Newcastle United are reportedly edging closer to signing Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi.

Eddie Howe will focus on getting his squad to a level ready to compete in the Champions League, after confirming the Magpies’ first involvement in the competition since the 2002/03 campaign.

News relayed earlier this week claimed that the northeast side are closing in on the 25-year-old, who could add firepower to the backline.

Could Newcastle United sign Axel Disasi?

As reported by FootballTransfers, Disasi has ‘confirmed personal terms’ with Newcastle over a possible summer move.

The report notes that the Ligue 1 outfit would expect an offer in the region of €40m-€50m (£34m-£43m) for the defender, who has become an integral figure in their back line.

Manchester United were also named as a Premier League side interested in the Frenchman.

How good is Axel Disasi?

After discovering his favoured duo in central defence in Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, Howe must add depth to his back line, with Jamal Lascelles’ future in doubt.

In recruiting Disasi, the Englishman could gain more than just numbers in the squad, but one of the most recognised defenders in Ligue 1 who could compete to raise the level of performance between the favoured pair.

In 38 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco, the 25-year-old contributed to nine clean sheets, as well as showing some form in the final third by scoring three and assisting three, via Sofascore.

One lauded as being a “complete and dominant” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Gonesse-born gem could be the figure to transform the Magpies from top-four newcomers to cementing their authority among Europe’s elite.

Having been likened by Kulig to Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, the 25-year-old titan could have a similar effect as the Dutchman did on Liverpool to Howe’s side.

Signed by the Merseyside club in the winter of 2018, not many would have anticipated the influence he would have on Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

During his first full season, the centre-back assisted his side in winning their sixth Champions League, in a year that saw him voted as the UEFA Player of the Year.

In the following campaign, the Reds claimed their first Premier League title, asserting their dominance as a rejuvenated side in the country after a spell away from the spotlight.

Van Dijk’s influence on the side was monumental - a signing that unified the defence and took the club to new heights, something that could be replicated by Howe at St James’ Park next term.

Winning 59% of his total duels in Ligue 1 last season, Disasi ranks in the top 4% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues over the past year in terms of his progressive distribution.

As per FBref, the Frenchman averaged 5.80 progressive passes and 1.70 progressive carries per 90, highlighting his power in transitioning play from the back.

The 25-year-old also averaged an impressive 1.51 interceptions per 90 for Monaco in Ligue 1 last campaign, a higher average than what was recorded by Van Dijk in his league-winning season with Liverpool, who averaged 1.1 per game.

Howe could land a gem in Disasi, who has shown that he is capable of leading a backline with composure and strength at such a young age, in a player that could progress as a top defender, following in similar footsteps to Van Dijk but this time at St James’ Park.