Newcastle United are reportedly in a battle with numerous top Premier League clubs for the signing of an exciting teenage ace with a potentially bright future in the game.

Newcastle want January signings

The Magpies are going through an extremely testing period at the moment, with the final international break of the year arguably arriving at the right time. Eddie Howe's men were a shadow of their former selves in their 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth on Saturday evening, and a combination of injuries and tiredness appear to be holding them back.

With each passing game, the more vital it seems that business needs to be done in the January transfer window, in order to add some life to an ailing squad. Midfield certainly looks like the key area of focus, especially with Sandro Tonali's ban meaning he will play no part in the remainder of the season, and Newcastle have been linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips, not to mention a host of other names, including former Wolves hero Ruben Neves.

The Magpies may also look to sign players in other positions, too, should Howe feel that more options are required all over the pitch, and they are now reportedly in the race to bring in a big young talent.

Newcastle want Sam Curtis

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are interested in signing Irish teenage right-back Sam Curtis, but they are far from alone in expressing a keenness to snap him up.

"TT can report that both United and City have already made contact about right-back Davis, who is understood to already be close to a full international call-up. We can also reveal that the likes Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough are also showing an interest in Curtis."

While it is clear that Newcastle need to be signing players for the here and now in January, signing top young footballers who are long-term additions is something that should also never be sniffed at. This new era at St James' Park is one that is hopefully going to head in the right direction for years to come, so bringing in teenagers who could eventually be key men represents shrewd planning by the club.

It clearly isn't going to be easy for Newcastle to acquire the services of Curtis, who is currently plying his trade at St Patrick's Athletic, but beating Premier League rivals to his signature would be a real coup.

Sam Curtis international caps Total Republic of Ireland Under-21s 2 Republic of Ireland Under-19s 7 Republic of Ireland Under-18s 5 Republic of Ireland Under-17s 4 Republic of Ireland Under-15s 10

For all their current injury struggles and dip in form, the Magpies still have a huge amount of appeal at the moment, with the club heading in the right direction overall. The hope is that this could sway Curtis' thinking, even though some of the other teams mentioned are similarly world-renowned.

Despite only being 17 years of age, Curtis' stats speak volumes about the progress he is making, with two caps already coming his way for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21s. That says a lot about his potential, and he could come in and learn from the likes of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento at right-back.