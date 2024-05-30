Injuries have plagued Newcastle United for the vast majority of the 2023/24 campaign, with Eddie Howe unable to rely on numerous key first-team members during key times of the season.

Joelinton was missing for around four months following thigh surgery to put an end to his recent troubles, joining the likes of Joe Willock on the sideline for most of the second half of the campaign.

Nick Pope has also endured his own troubles, suffering a shoulder injury in December that has seen him miss nearly five months before returning in the final game against Brentford a couple of weeks ago.

The 32-year-old has rarely put a foot wrong during his time at St James’ Park but has struggled with his fitness in recent times, with the former Burnley man potentially past his best.

After such an injury-hit season, there’s no surprise to see the club targeting new additions during the summer transfer window, including one player who may dislodge Pope from the starting role on Tyneside and could represent an ideal alternative to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale - the Englishman reportedly a leading target for the Magpies.

Newcastle interested in recently relegated talent this summer

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are battling Liverpool to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, after the Clarets suffered an immediate return back to the Championship.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult first season in the Premier League, keeping just two clean sheets in 28 matches - although he was previously the hero as England secured glory at the U21 European Championship last summer, saving a decisive penalty at the death.

Trafford, who is a product of the Manchester City academy, joined the club after an excellent loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One, which saw him keep 22 clean sheets in his 45 league matches.

The Daily Mail has suggested that Newcastle are looking to make a £20m move for the Burnley starlet, having baulked at the Gunners' £30m asking price for Ramsdale.

With the Magpies singing fellow young talents such as Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento in recent windows, Howe’s side could look to repeat that theme once more this summer, with Trafford potentially being treated harshly when looking at his stats this season.

Why Trafford would be an upgrade on Newcastle's Pope

Whilst the Burnley ‘keeper has struggled - losing his place to Arijanet Muric for the final ten games of the campaign - he’s produced some fantastic numbers at Turf Moor, including a couple that could allow Howe to play a more expansive system.

With Vincent Kompany’s side struggling for large spells during this season, Trafford was frequently called upon to prevent any embarrassing defeats, with the 21-year-old averaging 3.8 saves per 90 in the Premier League, a tally that is one more than Pope could manage.

He’s bettered Pope in a number of key areas, including crosses stopped, with his tally of 7.2% again better than Pope can conjure up despite his 6 foot 3 frame.

However, the young English shot-stopper - who has been included in Gareth Southgate's provisional Euro 2024 squad, ahead of Pope - has completely dominated the Newcastle number one with the ball at his feet, with Trafford evidently more confident at playing out from the back than the 32-year-old.

Pope vs Trafford in the PL in 2023/24 Statistics Pope Trafford Saves per 90 2.8 3.8 Crosses stopped 6.3% 7.2% Touches 29 58 Passes 20 48 Stats via FBref

The “obscene” talent, as described by podcaster HLTCO, has managed exactly double the amount of Pope, whilst also completing more than two times the amount of passes out from the back.

With the modern game moving to a more possession-based style, it’s crucial that every side has a goalkeeper who is confident with using his feet.

Trafford is not only better with his feet, but also has managed more saves per game in the Premier League during 2023/24, with Howe needing to keep one eye on the future and pull out all the stops to win the race for his signature.