The 2023/24 Premier League campaign has been a tricky one for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side, with injuries plaguing his side for the vast majority of the season.

Bruno Guimaraes has often been the man to rely on in the middle of the park but has often been partnered by numerous different teammates throughout the season due to various injuries and suspensions.

Fellow Brazilian Joelinton has struggled with a thigh issue that ruled him out for numerous months, disrupting his progress alongside his compatriot in the Magpies' midfield.

Sandro Tonali has barely made an impact following his big-money move to Tyneside last summer following a 10-month suspension for breaking betting rules during his time at AC Milan in Italy.

He only featured eight times before his subsequent suspension back in October, with Howe having to rely on young prospects such as Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley to provide numbers in the middle of the park for his side.

However, the upcoming transfer window gives the club the opportunity to strengthen their midfield, with the Magpies still targeting one player who has previously disappointed during his relatively short stint in England’s top-flight.

Newcastle targeting former Arsenal man to bolster their midfield

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are attempting to hijack Aston Villa's attempts to sign former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The 25-year-old has played for Lazio in Serie A this season, featuring 46 times, scoring on three occasions from central midfield. However, despite only being on loan at the Italian side during the 2023/24 campaign, the deal included an option to buy, which Lazio decided to take up, but he is expected to leave following a fallout towards the end of the season.

Although Villa remain ahead in the race, with boss Unai Emery wanting to be reunited with his former player, the Magpies have seemingly lodged an enquiry after requesting more information on the Frenchman - as per the report.

It’s been stated that Lazio are holding out for a least €30m (£25m) for his signature, with Howe’s side needing to pursue a move for the former Gunner to allow one Newcastle player to reach the next level and become unstoppable.

Why Guendouzi would allow Guimaraes to become unstoppable

With Newcastle's various issues in midfield, Guimaraes has often had to play in a deeper role than usual to provide cover and allow players such as Sean Longstaff and Anderson to go and create carnage in the final third.

However, despite playing in a deeper position under Howe in 2023/24, the Brazilian managed to achieve a tally of seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League – a fantastic return for a player who has mainly been tasked with defensive duties.

The 26-year-old averages 1.3 shots per 90 and averages 0.4 goals or assists per 90, as per FBref, for the Magpies in the Premier League this season, demonstrating his qualities when in attacking positions.

Guimaraes' stats in the PL during 23/24 Statistics Tally Games 37 Goals + Assists 15 Goals + Assists per 90 0.4 Shots per 90 1.3 Take-on success 55% Goals per shot on target 0.4 Stats via FBref

Guendouzi’s potential arrival could allow the Brazilian to operate in a more advanced position, further bolstering his already impressive stats in the attacking third.

The “monster” Frenchman, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has won 34 tackles and 21 interceptions in Serie A during 2023/24, demonstrating his ability to regain possession for his side.

However, he’s also able to progress the play and play forward upon winning the ball, completing 121 progressive passes at a completion rate of 83% last season.

Guendouzi's stats in Serie A during 23/24 Statistics Tally Games 35 Progressive passes 120 Pass accuracy 83% Tackles 34 Interceptions 21 Progressive carries distance (yards) 2056 Stats via FBref

Finances may be difficult at St James’ Park, but his talent is evident from his statistics from this season, with Newcastle needing to pursue a move for his signature.

Whilst Aston Villa may have the advantage of Champions League football in 2024/25, the project being built by the Saudi PIF is an exciting proposition for the former Arsenal man, in a deal which could be very similar to that of Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle when they were out of any form of European competition.