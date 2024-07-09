Newcastle United are battling with two Premier League rivals to complete the signing of a £76m-rated player who Real Madrid and Brazil superstar Vinicius Jr has raved about, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

A recent rumour has suggested that the Magpies are willing to spend close to the £30m asking price for the signature of James Trafford, seeing the Burnley goalkeeper as an ideal long-term signing to replace Nick Pope at St James' Park.

Newcastle may have missed out on the signing of former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who has instead sealed a summer move to Bayern Munich, but Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is seen as a great alternative. The Dutchman was named the Championship's best player last season, but is unlikely to want to remain in the division.

The Magpies are also believed to be one of the interested parties when it comes to Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who could leave Old Trafford before the 2024/25 season gets underway. Southampton, Everton, West Ham and Fulham all all mentioned as possible suitors, though.

While new signings are essential, retaining the services of influential current players is also vital, and one report has claimed that Alexander Isak could agree a new contract St James', which would be a massive boost.

Newcastle want to sign "very strong" £76m ace

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle are among the clubs keen on signing Barcelona centre-back Ronaldo Araujo this summer, potentially triggering his €90m (£76m) release clause in the process. Manchester United and Manchester City are both also believed to be in the mix, however, as they look to snap up one of La Liga's leading defenders.

Araujo could be a genuine statement signing by Newcastle if they strike a deal this summer, considering his reputation as an elite centre-back in the modern game.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius has singled the Uruguayan out for praise, calling him "the best defender I have ever faced", while Carles Puyol has also waxed lyrical over him in the past, admitting: "Right now, if he’s not the best central defender in the world, he’s among the top three. He’s young, he still has room for improvement and I think we have a very good central defender at Barcelona for many years to come."

With key defender Sven Botman still out injured for a number of months with a serious knee issue, a top-quality player needs to come in at Newcastle his month, especially considering Jamaal Lascelles is also out, and Fabian Schar is an ageing figure despite his quality service to the club.

Ronald Araujo's 2024 Copa America stats Total Appearances 4 Starts 4 Goals 0 Assists 1 Aerial duel wins per game 4.5 Clearances per game 3.8 Interceptions per game 1.5

Araujo would be perfect in that respect, and one report has suggested that the Magpies would be willing to increase his current £114,000-a-week wages, but the competition from City and United is clearly strong. At 25, he is at a great point in his career to come in and be a star for Newcastle for many years, and an average of 4.5 aerial duel wins per game at Copa America this summer highlights a physicality suited for English football.