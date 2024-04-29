Newcastle United face multiple tough decisions in the transfer market this summer, with the club needing to operate in a sensible way if they are to stay in line with the Premier League's FFP rules.

It was confirmed earlier this year the Magpies announced losses of £73.4m for the previous financial year, with the club having to rely on outgoings before strengthening the squad.

Bruno Guimaraes has a £100m release clause, as stated by journalist Fabrizio Romano, attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal ahead of the summer as they try to strengthen once more under Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian has been a superb addition by the Saudi PIF since his £40m move to St James' Park from Lyon during the January transfer window back in 2022.

The 26-year-old would raise the club a huge sum, showcasing sensational business should they receive the rumoured fee for his services.

However, they would be losing arguably one of their best players, with Howe needing to prioritise offloading one player to help the Magpies avoid any FFP punishments.

Joe Willock's stats in 2023/24

After scoring eight goals in 14 games on loan during the 2020/21, Newcastle - then under the management of Steve Bruce - decided to pay £25m for the signing of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal.

However, since his permanent move to Tyneside, the 24-year-old has failed to replicate his sensational form from his loan spell, only managing to score six Premier League goals in his last 73 top-flight outings.

This season has easily been his worst for the club, only managing to feature nine times in the league, starting on just five occasions - in a campaign that has been riddled with injuries.

He's suffered three separate issues during the course of the 2023/24 campaign, with the setbacks seeing the former England youth international miss the majority of the Premier League season.

Willock's injury record 23/24 Injury Days missed Games missed Hamstring 83 12 Achilles 91 18 Achilles 44 8 Stats via Transfermarkt

Willock has missed a combined 38 matches across all competitions, with hamstring and achilles issues restricting the former Arsenal man to limited minutes.

The midfielder also earns a huge weekly wage, a figure that is way too high given his recent lack of impact and injuries at St James' Park.

Joe Willock's wage at Newcastle

Despite the club's recent financial worries, Willock earns a reported £80k-per-week on Tyneside, as per Salary Sport - a figure that is £40k-per-week more than youngster Lewis Hall, for instance.

Since his permanent move to the club, the 24-year-old has pocketed £12.4m in wages alone, with his huge weekly incoming not reflected by his on-field performances in recent years.

When coupling his wage with his £25m transfer fee, the former Arsenal man has cost the club £37.4m in less than three seasons at the club - a ridiculous amount and one the club need to shift.

It's an unfortunate period for the midfielder, especially given his recent injury woes, but ultimately, he's not produced anything of note when featuring under Howe in the last couple of seasons.

There's no denying that his brilliant loan form under Bruce warranted a permanent switch to St James', but he's failed to replicate those heroics in the years since.

Given the club's need to raise funds this summer, Willock may find himself on the move once more, but if the Magpies are to sell the talent they may have to be prepared to make a loss on the fee they paid for him less than three years ago.