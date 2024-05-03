Newcastle United have invested heavily in the playing squad over the last couple of seasons, with the signings making a huge impact at St James' Park.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League, qualifying for the group stages of the Champions League - an unimaginable feat given the club were in the Premier League's relegation zone at the time of the PIF takeover.

Players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been the most successful additions since their respective £40m and £63m moves - with the latter scoring 19 times in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

However, last summer, the club invested heavily once more as Eddie Howe's side bolstered their ranks, looking to build on the success from the season prior.

Nearly a year on from one player's arrival on Tyneside, the Magpies' talent has struggled to force his way into the first-team and is starting to look like a poor investment for the time being.

Lewis Hall's stats at Newcastle this season

After originally joining the club on loan, it was confirmed that Newcastle would complete the £28m deal to sign full-back Lewis Hall from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

However, the 19-year-old has struggled to make the impact he would've envisaged at St James' Park, only featuring in 14 Premier League games this season - only four of which have been from the start.

Hall - who ranks in the top 16% among his European peers for touches in the opposition box - is a more attacking option than regular left-back Dan Burn, but Howe has often preferred playing the 6 foot 6 centre-back out of position for his defensive attributes.

The peripheral youngster has only managed to feature for 607 minutes for the Magpies this season, a tally that is 82 minutes less than £55m signing Sandro Tonali, who's been missing since October, after receiving a ten-month suspension for breaching betting rules.

Hall's stats at Newcastle in 23/24 Competition Games Minutes Premier League 14 415' Carabao Cup 2 119' Champions League 1 45' FA Cup 1 28' Stats via Transfermarkt

Tonali has also received a further sanction in recent times, after betting on four Newcastle games after his move to Tyneside, which has resulted in a suspended two-month ban and a £20k fine for his troubles.

Despite his absence, the former AC Milan man has still featured more than Hall for Howe's side this season, whilst the 19-year-old's market value has also taken a big hit just months after his big-money move.

Lewis Hall's market value in 2024

Just a couple of months after his £28m move to the club from Chelsea, left-back Hall has seen his market value plummet to just £6.7m, as per Football Transfers.

Undoubtedly, his drop in value is down to his lack of game time under Howe, with the youngster still unable to obtain a run of games in a starting role despite the club's recent injury issues.

The hope will be that the rising star will come good for the Magpies, with Howe claiming he's a signing for the "long-term" but he may not be at the level required down the line should he not consistently feature at St James'.

However, for the time being, it appears the club are being shortchanged for the transfer, with Mauricio Pochettino's side getting the better end of the deal at present.