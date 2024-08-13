Newcastle United are confident in seeing their latest offer for an England star accepted, as they continue to strengthen their side for the campaign ahead. The Magpies are preparing for their opening Premier League game this weekend as they welcome Southampton to St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle will be disappointed with how last season panned out, so everyone at the club will be looking to improve on those standings and possibly end their drought for a trophy.

Newcastle United transfer news

Eddie Howe will be keen to see his side get off to a good start, and the aim this season will be to fight for a place in Europe alongside some domestic cup runs. The fact that Newcastle are not in Europe this season could have had an impact on their summer transfer window, as the club hasn’t been as busy as probably expected.

The Premier League side have brought in five new arrivals, but one of them is defender Lewis Hall, who was at the club last season, and another is goalkeeper John Ruddy on a free transfer.

Therefore, there could be anticipation from Newcastle supporters that the club will continue to be busy right up until that August deadline. Chelsea’s Noni Madueke has emerged as someone of interest to Newcastle in recent days, with the Blues potentially looking to move the player on.

While it has also been claimed by Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke that Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga is someone who has emerged on Newcastle’s shortlist as they look to improve their attacking options. However, either deal may have to wait, as Newcastle prioritises wrapping up a deal for a Premier League defender.

Newcastle now confident latest Guehi bid will be accepted

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are increasingly confident in getting a deal done for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Romano states that a new proposal has been sent to the London side, and negotiations are continuing between the two clubs, but vitally suggests the Magpies believe their latest bid will get the job done.

The Magpies have already seen two bids rejected for the defender, who played a starring role in England’s run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Now the club have made a third offer, and according to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the fresh offer is worth an initial £55 million, which rises to £60 million depending on payment add-ons.

He goes on to add that the previous offer from Newcastle was in the region of £48 million, rising to beyond £50 million.

Guehi has been with Palace since July 2021, when he joined the club from fellow Premier League side Chelsea. The 24-year-old has been a key component in Palace’s defence for a few years now, and given his performances for the South London side and England during the summer, it isn’t much of a surprise that teams such as Newcastle are looking to sign him.

The centre-back has two years left on his current contract at Selhurst Park, so this transfer window may represent the best time to cash in on a valuable asset.

Marc Guehi’s 2023/24 season for Crystal Palace

Last season was the first time since joining Palace that Guehi failed to play more than 30 games in the Premier League for the club. His first two seasons saw the 24-year-old play 36 times and then 37 times, but in the 2023/24 campaign, the defender played 25 times, as well as another four games in the FA Cup and EFL Cup combined.

Marc Guehi's stats at Euro 2024 Apps 6 Tackles per 90 0.5 Interceptions per 90 0.3 Fouls per 90 0.8 Clearances per 90 2 Blocks per 90 1 Average passes per 90 74.5 Pass success rate 93.5% Stats as per Whoscored.com

Guehi had a few injury concerns last season, but it didn’t stop him from having a very impressive Euro 2024. The defender played in six of England’s seven games in the tournament, during which he averaged 0.5 tackles, 0.3 interceptions, and two clearances. His ability on the ball also shone through, as he averaged 74.5 passes, and he finished the tournament with a pass accuracy of 93.5 per cent.