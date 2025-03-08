Newcastle United's campaign hangs in the balance.

Injuries have soured the mood in the build-up to next week's Carabao Cup final. Lewis Hall looks to be out for the campaign, while Sven Botman has returned to the medical room once again, joining fellow centre-back Jamal Lascelles, who hasn't featured at all this season. Anthony Gordon is also suspended after being shown a red card in the FA Cup defeat against Brighton.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. Eddie Howe's side have made their second final in three years and stand a great chance of lifting the trophy, with Liverpool sure to be fatigued after a potentially gruelling second-leg Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.