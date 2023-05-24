Newcastle United sent scouts to watch Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in action last weekend, according to reports.

Is Benjamin Pavard leaving Bayern Munich?

The France international first arrived at the Allianz Arena back in July 2019 and has since gone on to make 161 appearances, but with his deal set to expire at the end of next season, the upcoming window is likely to be Thomas Tuchel’s final big opportunity to cash in should he not want to extend his stay in Bavaria.

Eddie Howe currently has Kieran Trippier, Harrison Ashby, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo as his options at right-back, but with the former not getting any younger and the latter two also being out of contract next summer, the boss could be set to enter the market for long-term reinforcements.

This is where the 6 foot 1 star comes into play as he could be about to swap Germany for the Premier League in England.

Who is signing Pavard?

According to 90min, Newcastle, alongside top-flight rivals Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United, all had representatives “present” for Bayern Munich’s 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday. The Premier League scouts were all “monitoring” several different players, with the Magpies particularly “closely” watching Pavard. The St James’ Park outfit were also reportedly “keeping tabs” on Leipzig pair Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to WhoScored, Pavard has been Bayern Munich’s second-best performer in defence this season, so it’s no surprise that he’s caught the attention of Newcastle, and if the opportunity to sign him at a reasonable price presents itself, PIF should do what they can to bring him to the northeast.

The World Cup winner, who is sponsored by Adidas, currently averages 2.6 clearances per league game and has made 68 tackles since the start of the term, which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad at the Allianz, as per FBref.

Tuchel’s “wonderful character”, as hailed by Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness, also has eight goal contributions (seven goals and one assist) to his name across all competitions this season and ranks in the 99th percentile for three different statistics, including progressive passes - so he clearly loves to push his team higher up the pitch to some success.

Pavard, who pockets £83.5k per week, may not have been attracted to the prospect of joining the black and white stripes before, but after guaranteeing qualification for the Champions League, there’s every chance that he could be tempted to sign on the dotted line should the hierarchy make an official approach in the months ahead.