In a frustrating blow, Newcastle United have seen their bid to sign one particular summer target rejected in pursuit of adding to Eddie Howe's squad ahead of next season.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst Newcastle must be cautious not to break the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, they're still seemingly in a position to welcome reinforcements this summer, with Lloyd Kelly already signed, sealed and announced. The Bournemouth defender will instantly provide the Magpies with some much-needed defensive cover following injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Kelly told the club's official website: "It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.

“It’s a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside. It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense. I just can't wait to get started.”

The former Bournemouth man isn't the only defensive reinforcement that those at St James' Park are looking to add to their ranks though, following a reported £16m bid to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. According to Chronicle Live, however, Newcastle's bid to sign Trafford has since been rejected as the Clarets seek at least £20m to sell their number one this summer.

Having already reportedly agreed personal terms with Trafford, Newcastle would have been hoping for simple negotiations with Burnley, but that hasn't proved to be the case. What is seemingly not helping is Manchester City's 20% sell-on clause in the potential deal, with Burnley also adamant that they want as much of their £20m asking price as possible to be paid up front.

Newcastle must sign "great" talent Trafford

With Martin Dubravka entering the final year of his Newcastle contract and Nick Pope now 32 years old, the Magpies must start thinking about the future, and that should see Trafford arrive. Still just 21 years old, Trafford can now tick the box for Premier League experience, albeit one that ended in relegation at Burnley, despite his occasional heroics.

As things stand, Pope looks set to remain the number one, so signing a young goalkeeper who can eventually take that role would represent wise business from all involved at St James' Park. And whilst a £20m fee may seem excessive, Trafford could soon turn into quite the investment if he was to become Newcastle's starting shot-stopper for years to come.

Praised for his "great" achievement of not conceding a goal in the entirety of last summer's European U21 Championship by boss Lee Carsley, Trafford could still get the chance to show similar form at Newcastle next season if they match Burnley's asking price.