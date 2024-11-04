Newcastle United are believed to have been boosted in their efforts to complete the signing of a £50m-rated Premier League player, according to a fresh claim.

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings, as they look to kick on after a disappointing start to the season, while they will be buoyed by their 1-0 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Young Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto has been touted as a possible option for Newcastle, with the 23-year-old potentially seen as a player who could provide Eddie Howe with the extra attacking ammunition that he craves. He has now made his debut for Brazil at senior international level, winning one cap, and he has scored 50 goals in 142 appearances for his current club side.

On the flip side, certain Newcastle players are being linked with exits in the near future, with Callum Wilson said to be wanted by as many as four different clubs. Southampton, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all mentioned as potential suitors.

More worryingly, an Alexander Isak exit has also been mooted, with Chelsea reportedly preparing a big-money offer for him, although one would think the powers at St James' Park will do absolutely everything possible to keep the Swedish superstar around.

Newcastle boosted in pursuit of £50m ace

According to a new report from Football Insider, Newcastle have been given a boost in their pursuit of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, who has previously been reported to be the out and out dream target for sporting director Paul Mitchell.

It is now claimed that the Bees have put a "price tag of around £50million" on the shoulders of the Cameroonian, adding that they would be "more likely to be open to offers" once this season is finished, meaning that a £50m offer next summer should get the deal done.

This is undoubtedly a positive update for Newcastle, especially with Mbeumo's current deal expiring in the summer of 2026, meaning Brentford will likely be forced to negotiate next year, instead of losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

The 25-year-old could be a perfect option on the right wing for Newcastle, acting as an upgrade on the likes of Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy, having scored eight goals in just nine league appearances so far this season.

BBC pundit Troy Deeney recently hailed the attacking ace after his performance against Ipswich Town: "Every single time I watch Brentford I expect him to score now. It is a wonderful thing to have. A cool, calm penalty and also that cross that ended up going in, the decisiveness in the play and the decision to get on the ball and take on a couple of Ipswich players before delivering into the box."

If Newcastle were able to sign Mbeumo for £50m it could prove to be a steal, with the Brentford star still relatively young and already knowing the Premier League inside out.

He possesses the pace, dribbling ability and end product to light up St James', not to mention being hugely consistent, and he and Isak could link to devastating effect, with Anthony Gordon also wreaking havoc on the opposite flank.