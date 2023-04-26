A season of notable highs for Newcastle United reached a new peak on Sunday afternoon, with Eddie Howe's men taking a giant stride toward securing a Champions League berth after hitting Tottenham Hotspur for six at St James' Park.

That scintillating showing from the Magpies was merely a further indication of the remarkable revival that the club have enjoyed since the change in ownership back in October 2021, with the arrival of the PIF regime having revitalised an undoubted sleeping giant.

Among the many successes that the new owners have enjoyed during their time at the helm - namely appointing Eddie Howe as manager - one notable blinder that they appear to have pulled off is the signing of Sven Botman, with the Dutchman having been a "colossal" presence at the back of late, according to journalist Josh Bunting.

As Bunting also noted earlier in the campaign, the former Lille ace has made a "huge difference" since his £35m arrival last summer, having formed part of a backline that has shipped just 25 Premier League goals this season.

That rock-solid record is a far cry from the club's woes amid their fight against relegation last season, with the Tynesiders having conceded 62 goals in the league alone in that 2021/22 campaign - further proof of Botman's impact.

With the Dutchman having now even tipped to go on to become one of the top-flight's greatest-ever defenders, as per Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, it is clear to see that Newcastle truly did strike gold with the signing of the 23-year-old.

How much is Sven Botman worth?

Now a leading presence for the northeast side, the 6 foot 4 powerhouse has come a long way since his early days at Ajax, having seen his valuation soar over the past few years.

As per Football Transfers, the towering asset was said to be valued at as little as £3m during his time on loan at Heerenveen back in 2019, although his valuation is now as high as £41m, marking an increase of roughly 1,266% in the space of four years.

It would appear that the centre-back's asking price will only rise even further such has been his "incredible impact" on the team, as per pundit Leon Osman, albeit with the St James' Park outfit unlikely to be contemplating an exit any time soon.

Having fought off rival interest from AC Milan in order to sign Botman, the emerging sensation is now rewarding the club's faith with his dominant defensive displays, having helped to keep ten clean sheets in his 29 league outings, while also winning a solid 66% of his total duels in the time.

With the £90k-per-week giant looking like a player that both Newcastle and Howe can rely on for years to come, PIF's £35m investment will only go on to appear even more astute in future.