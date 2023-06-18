Newcastle United could look to target another Leeds United player besides Brenden Aaronson this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Brenden Aaronson and Newcastle United?

According to Football League World, Newcastle United are eyeing up a double swoop for Aaronson and his Leeds United teammate Tyler Adams this summer.

The report states that Adams may be the more likely target at this point; however, £45k-a-week ace Aaronson could emerge as a candidate to bolster their midfield if they fail in proposals to higher-profile targets.

90min also detail that Aaronson and £55k-a-week earner Adams are both admired by the Magpies alongside attacker Jack Harrison and defender Robin Koch.

Newcastle United are looking at several players from recently relegated clubs to add depth to Eddie Howe's squad, with the likes of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and his teammate Harvey Barnes have all being namechecked at St James' Park.

Football Insider claim that Aaronson could be moved out of Elland Road on loan this off-season before a permanent exit from Leeds United in 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Newcastle United will be in the market for at least two Leeds United players this summer.

Jones told FFC: "Brenden Aaronson, I think, has probably flown under the radar a little bit because he didn't have a great season in the end, but a lot was thought of him when he first went to Leeds. He's shown enough throughout the course of his early career, that there will be belief that he could get back there. I would just look out on the fact that Newcastle might end up looking at two Leeds players, not just one"

How did Brenden Aaronsen and Tyler Adams fare during 2022/23?

Neither player had a happy ending to the campaign as Leeds United suffered relegation from the Premier League, though both are talented in their own right and have the capacity to perform in the English top flight.

In the case of Aaronson, he made 42 appearances across all competitions during this term, registering two goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Aaronson was able to provide plenty of opportunities for his teammates across the season and completed 95 shot-creating actions in total, as per FBRef.

On the other hand, Adams featured on 26 occasions for his current employers, as shown on Transfermarkt. WhoScored show that the 24-year-old enforcer was a keen ball winner for the Whites, snapping into an average of 3.7 tackles per match in the Premier League.

Newcastle United look to be in the hunt for several additions this summer; however, both Aaronson and Adams seem to prominently feature on the Magpies' radar, making it an intriguing prospect to see if either will pitch up at St James' Park in the off-season.