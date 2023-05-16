Newcastle United are monitoring Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson ahead of a potential move to St. James’ Park, according to journalist Steve Kay.

What's the latest on Johnson's future?

The Welshman is an academy graduate at the City Ground having worked his way up through the youth ranks to become an integral member of Steve Cooper’s first-team, making 103 senior appearances to date.

The Reds attacker’s contract isn’t set to expire for another three years, but being his side’s top-performing offensive player in the Premier League, has caught the eye of PIF and Eddie Howe, though not for the first time.

Back in April 2022, The Independent credited the Magpies with an interest in the 21-year-old, and despite a deal failing to come to fruition at the time, it sounds like the hierarchy could be about to use the upcoming window to take a second bite of the cherry.

Speaking to NUFC Blog, Football Transfers reporter Kay revealed that Newcastle are once again tracking Johnson as they consider their options for the summer. He said:

“Eddie Howe is looking for a young versatile attacking player who is Premier League proven and able to play on both wings. Brennan Johnson fits into that profile perfectly and has been watched by Newcastle. There are other clubs looking at him; Manchester City and Aston Villa to name two. City want a long term replacement for Mahrez and Emery is desperate to sign a winger in the window, having recently played John McGinn on the right.

“If a substantial bid arrives from a big club this summer, I’m told Forest will find it hard not to accept because of the spending power of clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle. The prospect of European football, possibly even playing in the Champions League, could also turn his head.”

Should Newcastle submit an offer for Johnson?

Nottingham Forest being promoted in 2021/22 means that Johnson only has experience of one top-flight season under his belt, but having been hailed the “shining light” of his squad by journalist Josh Bunting, Newcastle should test the waters following his impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

The World Cup participant has posted 73 goal contributions (47 goals and 26 assists) in 156 appearances throughout his career, with 13 of those coming across all competitions so far this term.

Even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, the £30k-per-week gem is constantly looking to produce moments of quality in the final third having recorded a total of 55 shot-creating actions and 51 shots since the beginning of the season, which are both the second-highest out of all of his teammates in the Midlands, as per FBRef.

Finally, Johnson is a versatile operator having played in seven various positions since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even in three roles in the midfield, so this will be another attractive attribute to Howe and one that could tempt him into making an approach in the weeks ahead.