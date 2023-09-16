Newcastle United host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening, but they have suffered a potentially massive injury setback ahead of the game.

Which Newcastle players are fit vs Brentford?

The Magpies have endured a stuttering start to the season, having strutted into it as likely top-four candidates after a stellar campaign last time around, in which they finished fourth in the table.

The 5-1 win at home to Aston Villa on the opening Saturday of 2023/24 suggested that Eddie Howe's side had gone up another level as a team, but since that point, things have spiralled rather alarmingly. While there was no shame in losing 1-0 away to Premier League champions Manchester City, the 2-1 loss at home to ten man Liverpool at St James' Park was worrying, before being beaten 3-1 at Brighton.

Newcastle return to action after the international break on Saturday evening, hosting a dangerous Brentford side, and the hope is that this is a game that allows them to turn their season around.

There are injury problems going into the game, with Joe Willock still out, although the likes of Sven Botman and Elliot Anderson are expected to be fit.

Will Sandro Tonali miss Newcastle-Brentford clash?

According to The Chronicle, who relayed the information from Howe's press conference, Newcastle could now be without Sandro Tonali for Saturday's visit of the Bees, acting a possible huge blow:

Howe said: "He came back from Italy duty with a strain. He’s had a scan but we will see."

Tonali is already a vital player for Newcastle, announcing himself in style with a goal in the win over Villa, and while he is still adjusting to life in the Premier League, being without him against Brentford would hinder their chances of getting a positive result at St James' Park. The Bees actually top the expected goals table so far this season, so they certainly carry plenty of threat, especially if the spine of your side is weakened.

The Italian has already been described as "magnificent" by Howe, who clearly values him greatly as a player, and the Magpies would lose so much without him in the starting lineup, whether it be his quality on the ball or work ethic off it.

With both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton searching for their best form at the moment, Tonali's absence could be felt even more, so the hope is that he passes a fitness test and is ultimately named in the team on Saturday.

The importance of a win cannot be stressed enough, following three defeats in succession, and if Newcastle are to secure back-to-back top four finishes, these are the sort of matches where dropped points can be so costly.

Granted, Brentford are a good side in their own right, but with the battle for Champions League football set to be far more fierce this season - the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea should all be a lot stronger than they were in 2022/23 - Howe's men need to get on a good run in between these two international breaks, or risk falling away before the campaign has properly got into full swing.