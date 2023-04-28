Newcastle United chalked up their 17th victory of the season in their Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park and Eddie Howe will surely be thrilled with the performance of his team.

The Magpies retain their spot in third following the positive result on Merseyside and have even further cemented their claim to a Champions League qualifying spot, now eight points clear inside of the top four.

Despite being away from home, the travelling Geordies dominated every area of the pitch with 60% possession, more shots on goal (15 v 13), more big chances created (3 v 0) and more accurate passes (332 v 195), proving that the team has come a long way since their last outing on the blue side of Merseyside.

In the first half, the hosts dealt with Newcastle's smothering press comfortably in the opening minutes but were ultimately punished by Callum Wilson just before the half-hour point, with the England striker delivering the opening goal to give his team the lead.

Going into the final 45 minutes, a manageable scoreline for Everton to attack turned into pure disaster with Newcastle running riot against the shaky defence.

Joelinton doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, which was followed up by another from Wilson, and it was substitute Jacob Murphy who delivered the fourth and final blow to an emptying Goodison Park to complete a 4-1 attacking masterclass.

Whilst Wilson will steal the headlines for his brilliant brace, it was Bruno Guimaraes who orchestrated the dominance in the centre of the pitch to give Newcastle full control over the Toffees.

How did Bruno Guimaraes get on vs Everton?

The Brazilian sensation has been a breath of fresh air in the team since making the move to Tyneside in January 2022 and has easily been one of the catalysts in the rapid progress achieved at Newcastle over the last 18 months.

Against Everton, Guimaraes proved again exactly why he has quickly become a fan favourite and cemented a starting spot in every game he has been available for.

Over his 90-minute performance, the £120k-per-week ace had 81 touches of the ball and completed two key passes - one of which assisted Wilson's second goal - as a marker of his immense composure in central areas.

His remarkably combative nature was showcased in the fact that the Brazilian won a whopping 11 duels.

Guimaraes' performance unsurprisingly sparked high praise, with Everton journalist Dan Ghorbal hailing the midfielder on Twitter:

"Bruno Guimaraes has been absolutely sensational for Newcastle yet again. A class act."

With that being said, there will surely be excitement brewing in the North East as the Magpies edge closer to securing their dreams of Champions League football next season and if the team can continue their form they should have no trouble doing so.