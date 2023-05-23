Referee Andre Marriner and his VAR team may have made a big mistake in the recent Newcastle United draw as he failed to send off Bruno Guimaraes.

What's the latest on Newcastle and VAR?

Eddie Howe's side were able to secure a spot in the top four and this qualify for the Champions League despite being held to a draw against Leicester City.

The Magpies dominated with 78 per cent possession, 12 concerns to one, and 23 shots to one, but still couldn't score as the game ended 0-0 (via BBC Sport).

Even so, Newcastle will be delighted to get that one point that means they cannot be caught by Liverpool who are fifth in the Premier League with only one game to play.

However, they can potentially count themselves lucky to have completed the game with 11 men on the pitch as Guimaraes landed a brutal challenge on Boubakary Soumare.

In the end, the referee only opted to dish out a yellow card but as you can see by the still image shared on the TalkSport Twitter feed, it was bad foul potentially deserving of a red card.

You can also see the footage here.

Did Bruno Guimaraes deserve a red card?

In the end, Guimaraes wasn't sent off with VAR opting not to upgrade the yellow card to a red but as you can see with how high his studs are raised, he's a lucky boy.

Had that been a dismissal, Newcastle may well have lost the game and not secured Champions League football on the night as they would have had to play from the eighth minute onwards with just ten men.

In the ChronicleLive player ratings, journalist Lee Ryder noted the midfielder was "lucky to stay on with a wild challenge."

He wasn't the only one to comment on the bad tackle either, with football writer Craig Hope also adding: "That looked like a red card to me?"

After the game, Foxes manager Dean Smith wasn't happy about the tackle. He told the press: "I do feel that Bruno could have been sent off. It was a dangerous lunge that endangered the opponent."