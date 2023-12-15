One "superb" Newcastle United star has been left fuming by something that has happened at the club this week, and it could even lead to his exit at some point in the near future.

Newcastle out of Champions League

It is common knowledge that Eddie Howe's side are experiencing a stuttering 2023/24 season, with a combination of form, injuries and fatigue all seemingly working against them. On Wednesday evening, Newcastle were sent crashing out of the Champions League, and Europe in general, as AC Milan won 2-1 at St James' Park.

It was the latest disappointing outing by the Magpies, but there is still so much to play for, with a top-four finish in the Premier League far from out of the question, especially without European distractions now. The domestic cups also offer a chance of silverware, with an EFL Cup quarter-final clash away to Chelsea arriving next Tuesday.

Newcastle's form needs to improve, though, in order to show their current heroes that this project is still heading in the right direction, but a worrying update has emerged regarding one such figure.

Newcastle star Bruno furious

According to Football Transfers, Bruno Guimaraes is 'furious' about Newcastle's Champions League exit. The report adds that Barcelona could also sell Robert Lewandowski to fund a move to sign the midfielder in 2024, adding to Newcastle's potential problems next year.

"Barcelona may sell Robert Lewandowski to sign Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, FootballTransfers is told. The Newcastle midfielder - who is furious with the club’s exit from the Champions League, sources have informed us - signed a five-year contract extension in October. As revealed, his release clause is a fixed £100million and it is accessible to any club, including those in the Premier League.

"The Brazil international’s ambition is playing in the Champions League and if Newcastle miss out on the competition this season, it’s thought that he could be open to offers from Spain in the summer, as much as he loves playing for Magpies and under Eddie Howe."

The idea of losing Bruno isn't worth thinking about for Newcastle supporters, considering the impact that the Brazilian has made during his time at the club, which is now approaching two years. Magpies legend Alan Shearer has hailed him as "superb", which speaks volumes.

His arrival immediately seemed to help Howe's side find a new gear, with the 26-year-old not only a technically gifted footballer with box-to-box quality, but also a fierce competitor with a fire in his belly.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 86.9% Tackles per game 2.3

Bruno is someone with big ambitions, however, and he may want to be playing Champions League football throughout his career, so the importance of Newcastle securing another top-four finish cannot be downplayed, with failure to potentially proving fatal.

It does feel as though Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal will likely have the first three places taken come May, but that fourth place does feel up for grabs, and Howe's men must do all they can get it, or force possibly going backwards and losing talents such as Bruno.