Newcastle United retain 'confidence' that they can keep hold of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer as they build towards next season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bruno Guimaraes?

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are confident that they can tie down Guimaraes to a new contract at St James' Park despite interest in his services from elsewhere.

GOAL have claimed that Liverpool and Barcelona are said to have opened discussions with the £120k-a-week ace and are looking to pursue his signature this summer.

The report also states that Chelsea and Real Madrid have monitored his situation, though they have not come through with any proposal to try and acquire the Brazil international.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, pundit Alan Hutton has urged Guimaraes to sign a new contract at Newcastle United, stating: "I think it is very important. “I think it is an interesting window for a lot of teams and I put Newcastle in that bracket. Where do they see their future now? They have made the top four, you have to upgrade. “As well as all those players have done there will be certain areas within that team that if they really want to kick on and put down a marker, try and go for top spots in the league, they are going to have to upgrade. It is as simple as that. That is how harsh football can be at times. He is definitely one they will look to tie down but it will be interesting to see what other type of player they want to bring in.“

Guimares was in fabulous form for Newcastle United during 2022/23 and made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, registering five goals and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that it is very important that Newcastle United look to retain Guimaraes this summer.

Jones told FFC: "You've got to reward players that do well for you and Bruno Guimaraes has done that, he's also being linked to big clubs and you have to take some of that interest seriously because it is real. There's always been every confidence that Newcastle will keep him because Guimaraes wants to stay at Newcastle for now. I think it's going to be important that this is signed off and the other players coming in have an understanding of what the wage limits are."

Should Newcastle United give Bruno Guimaraes a new contract?

It should be a given at this point due to how pivotal the Brazilian midfielder has been for Newcastle United in their endeavours since joining the club from Lyon back in 2022 for £40 million, as per Sky Sports.

WhoScored notes that the 25-year-old has been an all-action presence in Newcastle United's engine room and recorded an average of 1.3 key passes and 1.4 dribbles across this term in the Premier League.

FBRef also show that Guimaraes has successfully carried out 112 shot-creating actions in total and became a regular chance provider for his teammates during a memorable season.

Elite-level clubs will circle to try and pinch Guimaraes this summer. However, offering him improved terms plus the prospect of competing in Champions League football should be enough to keep him at St James' Park.