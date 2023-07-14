Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Rayan Cherki, as the French side faces a financial battle this summer.

The Ligue 1 outfit’s woes could come as an advantage for Eddie Howe, who is on the prowl for sufficient reinforcements ahead of the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign.

Could Newcastle United sign Rayan Cherki?

As mentioned by Foot Mercato earlier this week, Lyon may be backed into a position to offload some talent this summer, with Cherki named as a potential suitor for Newcastle.

The Frenchman is rumoured to be valued by his club at €50m (£43m), with a separate report last month also linking the Magpies to the 19-year-old.

With Lyon scrambling for funds ahead of the new season, now could be the perfect time for Howe to poach the teen sensation.

How good is Rayan Cherki?

Named among a “crazy” group of U21 France international by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Cherki could be a statement signing for Newcastle, after expressing his talents in Ligue 1 last term.

Rising through the ranks at Lyon, the teenager has cemented himself as one of the club’s leading talents, making 34 appearances in the league last campaign.

Contributing four goals and six assists from central midfield, the Lyon-born gem has found himself likened to both Lionel Messi and Vinicius Junior for his exploits over the past year, as per statistics from FBref.

FBref numbers reveal that the midfielder ranked in the top 1% of those in his position out of Europe’s top five leagues, averaging 3.80 successful take-ons per 90, as well as being present in the top 2% for his 6.39 progressive carries per 90.

Such figures highlight that the teenager is on the path to becoming one of the star talents in the continent, and a player that could excel in Newcastle’s midfield.

Deployed primarily as a central attacking midfielder, the Frenchman is versatile in his approach to play, featuring in both flanks as well for his current side.

Such flair and progression in his playing style suggest that he could be a perfect fit to play alongside St James’ hero, Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian - who has been dubbed "world-class" by teammate Dan Burn - has shone for the Magpies over the last 18 months or so, after moving to the North East in January 2022 from Lyon.

The 25-year-old is a player that Cherki is very familiar with, given the two were teammates in France before Guimaraes opted to challenge himself in England, where the teenager could follow in his footsteps.

If paired together under Howe, the duo could become a frightening combination, the Brazilian acting as the protector in the middle of the park, as highlighted by his average of 2.58 tackles per 90.

Having an enforcer behind him as tactically aware as Bruno could give Cherki freedom to exploit his talents in the final third, with the two both possessing innate passing strengths.

Lauded as a “difference-maker” by Kulig, the teenager flexed his ability to cause danger in the box with his average of 3.17 key passes per 90, as well as receiving a monstrous 12.50 progressive passes per 90, to showcase his strength in positioning.

The movement of the Frenchman could come as a delight to Guimaraes, who averaged a mammoth 7.33 progressive passes per 90 last term in the Premier League, giving a bolstered outlet to Cherki’s advanced playing style.

Howe could mix a dangerous concoction to unleash on the league next term, however the Magpies must act fast to grasp the teen prospect.