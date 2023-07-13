Dan Burn’s journey to become a regular starter for Newcastle has been a fantastic spectacle.

The 6 foot 6 giant, born in Blyth, is a boyhood Magpies fan and appeared in every Premier League game in a sensational season as they finished in the top four. Newcastle did this with the joint-best defensive record in the division and sealed Champions League football for the first time in 20 years

As a result of his commendable consistency, Newcastle have reportedly opened up talks with the 31-year-old regarding a contract extension.

Off the pitch, he is also considered a hugely influential figure, as he’s part of a ‘leadership group’ including Jamal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, and Callum Wilson.

Although his importance cannot be understated, and it is a logical decision to keep Burn in the squad, there is no escaping his age, and it remains to be seen how he copes with the demands of domestic and European football.

This has not escaped the thought process of the hierarchy, who are keen on the idea of bringing Hugo Bueno to Saint James Park.

What’s the latest on Hugo Bueno to Newcastle United?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle has added Bueno to their shortlist of possible left-back options.

The Wolves gem, Southampton’s Tino Livramento, and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney are viewed as the main candidates. However, the latter is thought to be leading the race and has been named the “top target”, with the Scotsman set to hold talks with Mikel Arteta to ascertain his role in the squad for the upcoming season.

However, as the Tyneside Giants await the outcome of this conversation, they have earmarked Bueno as another possible option.

The Football Insider previously revealed that a new left-back is one of the positions that Newcastle’s board is prioritising this window.

How good is Hugo Bueno?

The Spaniard has been in the Wolves youth set-up since 2019 and is extremely highly rated.

He has made 49 appearances for the club’s U21 side, scoring ten times and providing four assists.

The £9m-rated gem then made his senior debut in October 2022, before bagging his first start against Crystal Palace the following month. In this clash at Selhurst Park, the youngster set up Adama Traore for the opening game, whilst recording three blocks, three interceptions, and a 91.7% pass accuracy, as per Sofascore.

Then-caretaker manager Steve Davis described the defender as “excellent” and he has made 21 Premier League appearances for Wolves so far.

Former teammate James Collins has echoed this sentiment and said:

“You talk about hard work, and that boy works harder than anyone I know. Some people think that’s luck or talent, but that’s not talent, that’s him working extremely hard at his craft to become more threatening in the attacking thirds.”

This mentality is also a trait that Burn possesses in abundance, which has been highlighted by Howe, who said:

“Dan Burn’s an incredible player, in my opinion, and an incredible person, I think what he gives you, you can’t measure.

“We really value Dan very highly in whatever position he plays, and his versatility is important for us as well. I cannot credit Dan enough.”

It looks like Newcastle will be extremely well-stocked at left-back come August...