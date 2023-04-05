Newcastle United avenged their Carabao Cup final defeat by securing a deserved 2-0 win over Manchester United last time out, with the convincing victory having only strengthened the Magpies' bid for Champions League qualification.

That impressive triumph has ensured that Eddie Howe's men have now won three successive Premier League games heading into tonight's meeting with relegation strugglers, West Ham United, with the trip to east London offering the chance to maintain this fine, recent momentum.

A key figure in the northeast side's standout showings of late has been that of club-record signing, Alexander Isak, with the towering Swede having scored three goals in his last three league games, while also having been an 'almighty presence' when leading the line against the Red Devils, according to the Chronicle's Lee Ryder.

Hailed as a player who could become a "world star" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, the 23-year-old is beginning to justify his £63m transfer fee following an injury-hit start to life at St James' Park, with it looking as if he can be the man to power the club to a top-four finish.

For all the praise falling the way of the former Real Sociedad man, however, Howe may be considering whether to leave the 6 foot 4 man out of his starting lineup for this evening's clash with the Hammers, as a result of Callum Wilson's immense record against today's opponents.

Will Wilson start against West Ham?

The Englishman looked to have 'run out of steam' following his return from World Cup duty, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, with the 31-year-old's only goal this year prior to Sunday's win having come, ironically, against David Moyes' side back in February.

The former Bournemouth man was able to end that long-running duck against the Red Devils, however, showcasing his poaching prowess to nod home late on to make sure of the points, ensuring he now has eight goals and three assists in just 20 league appearances this season.

While not prolific, Wilson has been a reliable goalscoring presence in recent years for Newcastle, having now bagged a respectable tally of 28 top-flight goals since joining the club on a £20m deal back in the summer of 2020.

As such, Howe should have no concerns with regard to handing Isak a well-earned rest this evening, particularly with his fellow forward having been a constant thorn in the side of the Irons during his top-flight career.

The Coventry-born menace currently boasts a standout tally of ten goals in just 12 appearances against West Ham to date, with that by far his best record against any club throughout his playing career.

For whatever reason, the £46k-per-week man seemingly relishes the prospect of coming up against the Hammers, notably scoring a hat-trick for the Cherries in a 4-3 win back in 2015, earning the south coast side their first Premier League points in the process.

A long-running nemesis for those at the London Stadium, the "incredible" ace - as hailed by Howe - could prove to be the difference-maker yet again this time around.